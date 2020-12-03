Pringles' Mr.P loses hair but upgrades to sleek new look after 20 years

Kellogg’s Pringles brand has revamped its packaging for its iconic cans for the first time in 20 years. The new packaging boasts a fresh, new look that features bold hues and a clean design, highlighting the crisps' inventive flavors and unique, stackable shape.

With its new packaging, the brand has also given its mascot, Mr. P, a sleeker look. This includes a more dynamic mustache, sharper bow tie, sparkling eyes and expressive eyebrows, according to the Kellogg.

Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said the brand has spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P's style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack. "While the look may be new on the outside, I'm proud to say that it doesn't change the irresistible taste that's always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite,” he added.

For those who have forgotten Mr. P's original look, here it is:

The refreshed logo and brand design are featured on Pringles' new Scorchin' line which will be available in stores in United States from December onwards. According to a press release, it will be rolled out across all brand communications in early 2021. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Kellogg for additional information on the roll-out in Southeast Asia.

Earlier in November, Pringles also gave Mr. P a temporary makeover by dropping its moustache. Done in collaboration with We Are Social, the move showed support for Movember, a moustache-growing charity event that raises funds and awareness for men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers.

Pringles joins the slew of brand refreshes in recent months. Brands such as LiHO and Julie's Biscuits have also recently went through a brand refresh, and gave their mascots a makeover. While LiHO's lion mascot got a haircut, Julie's Biscuits mascot adopted a younger look for its mascot, giving her short hair and a hairband with a red ribbon at the top instead. Most recently, Singapore brand Camel Nuts also went through a massive brand overhaul, updating all its creative assets, as well as it business positioning.

