Pringles mascot joins Colonel Sanders in getting a clean shave this month

Pringles has given its mascot Mr. P a makeover by dropping its moustache. Done in collaboration with We Are Social, the move shows support for Movember, a moustache-growing charity event that raises funds and awareness for men’s health, including prostate and testicular cancers. To participate, consumers start clean-shaven, then let their moustache take the spotlight and start conversations.

If Mr. P can do it, so can you! Join us this month for @MovemberUK. pic.twitter.com/guhOj3hVB8 — Pringles (@Pringles_UK) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Movember UK has pushed out a series of intimate and compelling celebrity portraits including Sir Mo Farah, Liam Payne, and Sam Claflin, to help change the face of men's health. The portraits are in support of its annual campaign, encouraging people to sign up and take part in Movember 2020 by growing a moustache, moving 60km in the month, hosting an event or even taking on an epic challenge. According to Movember, the portraits aim to inspire everyone to come together for their fathers, partners, brothers, sons and friends at a time when looking after our health has never been more important.

At the same time, KFC France also recently participated in no-shave November by shaving off Colonel Sanders' iconic moustache. Done in collaboration with Sid Lee Paris, the fast food chain replaced its famous logo with a shaved one on all its media for a day, inviting KFC fans to be part of the Movember initiative. Three years ago, Burger King also threw its weight behind the movement by shaving off The King's moustache. Titled "Movember King", the mascot encouraged consumers to participate in the #kingstachechallenge and raise awareness for men's health by growing their own "epic stache" and sharing it on social media.

