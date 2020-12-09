Celtra_Dec Webinar_VOD

In The Spotlight

Agencies

This will take effect from January 2021.

News

The company also doubled its monthly revenue compared to pre-pandemic levels, as a result of COVID-19's impact on consumer behaviour across the region.

Analysis

"The end game is to make employees more engaged with Salesforce applications in the way they work and communicate. If Salesforce can’t deliver on this, it paid a huge price tag that will result in relatively little impact."

Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Partner Insights

Partner Insights

The recent achievements position BORN Group as a niche leader in experience management and enterprise commerce.

Partner Insights

Data complexity should not stop marketers from executing holistic and meaningful strategies.

Partner Insights

Isentia employed natural language processing models to uncover the power dynamics in the region.

Partner Insights

Automation can help marketers and designers to deliver high volumes of quality content quickly and reliably.

Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Upcoming Events

Marketing Masterclass Series

In Case You Missed It

Grid List

News

News

MORE

Agencies

Agencies

MORE

Analysis

Analysis

MORE

Opinions

Opinions

MORE

Media

Media

MORE

Tune in

Tune in

MORE

Events Video

Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Most Recent

Salesforce_MPU_Nov
PR Asia 2020

Singapore Upcoming Events

11 Dec, 2020

07 Apr, 2021

MARKETING Awards
MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses