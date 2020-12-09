In The Spotlight
"What we often see as practitioners is that businesses find it hard to deal with emotions."
This comes as Nestlé Japan had to suspend its MILO product sales as it has become difficult it to maintain a stable supply.
Titled "Travel insights with Google", the website contains three new tools: destination insights, hotel insights, and the travel analytics centre.
Ng, who is Malaysian, has helmed leadership roles at Isobar, Digitas, and BBDO throughout his career.
This will take effect from January 2021.
The company also doubled its monthly revenue compared to pre-pandemic levels, as a result of COVID-19's impact on consumer behaviour across the region.
"The end game is to make employees more engaged with Salesforce applications in the way they work and communicate. If Salesforce can’t deliver on this, it paid a huge price tag that will result in relatively little impact."
The recent achievements position BORN Group as a niche leader in experience management and enterprise commerce.
Data complexity should not stop marketers from executing holistic and meaningful strategies.
Isentia employed natural language processing models to uncover the power dynamics in the region.
Automation can help marketers and designers to deliver high volumes of quality content quickly and reliably.
Upcoming Events
- 08 December 2020 - 11 December 2020
- 9am - 1.30pm(GMT +8)
- Virtual
- 11 December 2020 - 11 December 2020
- Entry Submission Deadline: 18 September
-
- 07 April 2021 - 07 April 2021
- Entry Submission Date: 22 Jan 2021
-