LiHO's lion mascot gets a new haircut as it unveils new logo

LiHO Singapore's mascot has received a "hair cut", with its wavy lion mane turned into a neat circle. The brand revealed the new logo in a Facebook post, explaining: "Mr Yuen had a new hair cut to welcome year 2021."

LiHO added that it will gradually be moving towards the new logo and asked for consumers not to be shocked when they see it in future. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to LiHO for comment.

Besides refreshing its logo, it also unveiled a new cup design with the words "Li HO" and according to the brand, its large cup comes with a matt finishing. Earlier this month, it sought to raise awareness about the new cup design by snapping pictures of it at the various iconic spots in Singapore and combining them into a short video. It then urged consumers to list the number of places it featured in the video and rewarded 10 winners a cup of LiHO tea each. Separately, the brand has also launched new flavours such as Singapore Tea Sling, Shizuoka Matcha Latte and the Shizuoka Fruity Matcha Mango.

LiHO was established in 2017 by Royal T Group. Royal T Group, previously the franchisee of popular bubble tea brand Gong Cha, rebranded all existing 80 Gong Cha outlets to LiHO (Hokkien for "How are you?"), after it did not extend its agreement with franchisor Royal Tea Taiwan, which sold its business to Gong Cha Korea.

In May this year, it tied up exclusively with Shopee to roll out its DIY bubble tea kit. The kit came about as the circuit breaker law did not permit bubble tea stores to remain open. Hence, LiHO decided to bring bubble tea straight to the comforts of its consumers’ homes and also let it serve as a temporary remedy for missing its beverages. LiHO is also present in Malaysia and it appointed Vintedge Malaysia last August to handle social media duties for six months.

