KFC SG bites into streetwear scene with new collection to celebrate local

KFC Singapore is celebrating all things local this National Day with an exclusive streetwear capsule collection in collaboration with home-grown fashion designer Amos Yeo. Titled “STATE: ORIGINAL”, the collection draws inspiration from KFC’s “Always Original” brand positioning. According to KFC, this marks the first partnership between a quick-service restaurant and local fashion designer in Singapore. The collection comprises 11 limited edition pieces of apparel and accessories, showcasing Amos Yeo’s interpretation of “the original state of self” in his signature design and style. The pieces will be available for pre-orders on the KFC Official Store on Shopee from 9 August 2021.

KFC's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that Yeo stood out "because of his work ethic, passion, style and above all, his originality", adding that the AMOS ANANDA style and KFC’s “Always Original” brand imagery was "the perfect fit". Aside from PR efforts, KFC will also be running social and digital campaigns to interact with its customers as well, said the spokesperson. KFC’s exclusive eCommerce partner, Shopee, will also roll out banner ads on their platform and host a Shopee Live event to promote the KFC x AMOS ANANDA collection.

The spokesperson also added that the campaign's success will be measured by the earned PR garnered and the targeted sell-out of the 745 pieces of apparel, adding that "the sale of this collection is not intended to deliver a big sales return, it is really something special we wanted to create for our fans who love KFC as they celebrate the Nation’s birthday this August."

Lynette Lee, general manager, KFC Singapore said that it saw an “opportunity to provide a local designer the platform needed to not only support his business during these challenging times, but also help boost the local streetwear scene”. This is in response to the positive reception towards its exclusive reusable mask launch earlier this year in April. Lee added: “The KFC x AMOS ANANDA is the perfect collaboration that fans have been waiting for because being original is powerful!”

Sim Ann, senior minister of state, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, shared her support for this initiative and applauded the collaboration. She also encouraged more established companies to step forward to give local designers the opportunity to shine, adding: “Singapore has talented fashion designers, but it is always a challenge for them to grow their brands in a small domestic market. Every bit of help is appreciated."

KFC Malaysia also previously launched a streetwear collection, in partnership with Pestle and Mortar Clothing (PMC) during 2019's Malaysia Day. CMO Angelina Villanueva said then that Malaysia had been KFC’s home for more than 46 years and it wanted to do something out of the ordinary to celebrate Malaysia and KFC’s heritage in the country. The collection included a t-shirt featured Colonel Sanders in a sarong with the caption "Who's your atuk (grandfather)?" and a hoodie with trilingual taglies of the "finger lickin' good" slogan, among others.

Meanwhile, Domino's also collaborated with Malaysian streetwear brand TNTCO earlier this April, putting a unique spin on the phrase "expanding your pockets" with a limited-edition Ultrapocket clothing series. The clothing line sought to be a literal representation of how Domino's is able to help consumers accumulate savings through its Everyday Value deals, featuring ultra-sized apparels with large pockets to indicate the large savings that the pizza chain offers

More recently, Gojek also attempted to create its own clothing by launching its limited-edition “One-Sleevie” t-shirt to support the acceleration of Singapore’s vaccine rollout last week. The t-shirt, featuring a single sleeve on one side, is a nod to the government's recommendation to wear a sleeveless shirt on the day of your vaccine appointment. The creative campaign is also a playful extension of Gojek’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to vaccine access, in addition to the vaccination ride vouchers it handed out to users in May this year.

