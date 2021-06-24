KFC Singapore is #SorryNotSorry about its triple down burger

The new triple down burger will be exclusively available for 10 days from 24 June to 3 July 2021.

Done in partnership with creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the campaign is in line with the release of its KFC Cheesy Zinger Double Down and Triple Down burgers. A series of cheeky films were launched on its social and digital platforms, and the new triple down burger will be exclusively available for 10 days from 24 June to 3 July 2021.

Its YouTube video has since garnered over 5,000 views and 40 likes, while its Facebook post saw 3,400 views, 35 positive reactions, 17 comments, and 23 shares at the time of writing. Its Instagram post saw a similar enthusiasm with over 2,000 views and 194 likes.

Juliana Lim, senior director, marketing and food innovation, KFC Singapore, said: “At KFC, we’re unafraid to push the needle and to go beyond the expectation of our fans.” She added that it was important for the brand to walk the walk and bring new offerings that emplifies its "commitment for finger licking good food".

Min Ng, general manager, TSLA said: “We wanted fans to feel empowered to say #SorryNotSorry to the things that stop them from living their lives unabashedly.” She also added that the KFC brand was not only fun and playful but full of the unexpected. "That's what we want to drive through with this campaign, taking things to the next level,” she said.

TSLA was appointed as KFC's lead brand and creative agency in Singapore in September 2020, after a pitch involving four other agencies then. TSLA’s remit includes branding, design and integrated communication duties across all channels for KFC Singapore. The win for TSLA came shortly after it started work with the KFC brand in Indonesia and Mongolia.

Aside from that, KFC Asia recently made the news for the appointment by Yum! Brands earlier this month, of its new CMO, Madhav Nayak. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Nayak will oversee the Greater Asia region which includes Indonesia, Japan, Myanmar, and South Korea, among other countries. Meanwhile, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong are understood to be under the Asia Central region.

Separately, in May this year, KFC brought back its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan after the its move to pause advertising of its iconic 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good" in August 2020 due to COVID-19. The fried chicken company said then that it felt the slogan did not "feel quite right" for the year 2020, given the pandemic situation. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said its slogan did not quite fit the environment then. The slogan resurfaced through the launch of its UK and Ireland "Love you too" campaign where a YouTube video showcased customers displaying their love for KFC by dawning KFC related costumes, getting KFC tattooed on their backs and even proposing to their partners in a KFC outlet. The video ends with KFC saying "Love you too" back to the viewers.

