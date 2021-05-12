KFC brings back 'Finger Lickin' Good' slogan after short hiatus

KFC is bringing back its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan after the brand's move to pause advertising of its iconic 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good" in August 2020 due to COVID-19.The fried chicken company said then that it felt the slogan did not "feel quite right" for the year 2020, given the pandemic situation. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said its slogan did not quite fit the environment then.

The resurfacing came about with the launch of its UK and Ireland "Love you too" campaign where a YouTube video showcased customers displaying their love for KFC by dawning KFC related costumes, getting KFC tattooed on their backs and even proposing to their partners in a KFC outlet. The video ends with KFC saying "Love you too" back to the viewers.

In Singapore however, MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that the brand has been using the "Finger Licking Good" slogan in its campaigns' sign off since 2020 when Phase 2, the phase that followed the COVID-19 circuit breaker in Singapore, arrived. The liner it uses is "Now it feels Finger Licking Good", which brings about the emotive feeling consumers get from KFC rather than focusing on the action of licking fingers.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to KFC Malaysia for statement.

Prior to this KFC Singapore made the news for its tie up with personal care brand Walch for Mother's Day this year. To shower mothers with TLC (tender loving chicken and tender loving care) it gave away a free Walch speed foaming automatic hand wash for every KFC Celebration Feast purchased. KFC is tapped onto online advertising and content push, as well as communications at KFC restaurants to inform fans about this promotion, to promote the campaign. The campaign is running from 30 April to 16 May.

In addition, KFC also launched a Mother's Day social media contest on Facebook and Instagram for its fans, encouraging them to share one unforgettable moment they had with their mother that means a lot to them and elaborate why. The fast food restaurant chain is rewarding winners with the Walch automatic handwash, a KFC Celebration Feast, and a KFC chicken bouquet.