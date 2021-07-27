Gojek forays into streetwear with 'One-Sleevie' to encourage vaccination

Gojek is making a move into fashion as it unveils its latest creative campaign to support the acceleration of Singapore’s vaccine rollout. Inspired by streetwear trends, the company is introducing the "One-Sleevie" - a limited edition t-shirt featuring a single sleeve — for consumers to wear on the day of their vaccination appointment.

Aimed at encouraging more people to take up the vaccine, particularly younger members of the population, the campaign is a playful extension of Gojek’s ongoing efforts to remove barriers to vaccine access.

Working with Tell Your Children (TYC), a leading local independent, creative and visual arts studio, and creative agency, Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore, Gojek commissioned the design and production of the "One-Sleevie" - a nod to the Government's recommendation to wear a sleeveless shirt on the day of your vaccine appointment.

This latest initiative builds on Gojek’s existing vaccine voucher campaign, which provides free or discounted rides to and from vaccination sites for all users in Singapore, with more than 415,000 trips completed between 27 May to 27 July.

Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore, said: “The #GojekOneSleevie continues our support for Singapore’s vaccination programme in a way that is fun and slightly tongue-in-cheek. But this light-hearted initiative carries a much more meaningful message. As vaccine efforts in Singapore accelerate, with the aim of having two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day, on 9 August, we want to do all we can to remove barriers to vaccine access and encourage people to take up their vaccine appointments, particularly amongst younger consumers.”

Taking inspiration from local streetwear culture and fashion trends, the #GojekOneSleevie aims to connect with younger audiences through their desire for creative expression as well as gaining traction with those whose vaccinations are in progress.

The One-Sleevie campaign launches today across Gojek’s owned channels and is supported by a handful of prominent local influencers, who are raising awareness for the company’s initiative and will help to distribute the limited number of ‘One-Sleevie’ t-shirts to consumers.

On 27 May, every Gojek user automatically received a pair of ride vouchers (2 x SG$15), available for use through 31 August this year. Each voucher enabled riders to book a free or discounted ride for pick-up or drop-off at their appointed vaccination centre, polyclinic or clinic. The vouchers can be used on any day in the week from 7.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Related articles:

Gojek SG taps on influencer marketing to push vaccination ride promotion

SG govt PCK vaccine education jam gets international attention

SG govt opens up on relentless vaccination drive for seniors