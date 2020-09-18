In The Spotlight
Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the conduct of any election activity requires prior written authority signed by a candidate or his election agent.
Ben E King's 'Stand by me' gets a beautiful Singaporean rendition to exemplify gumption in tough times
A sweet rendition by MCI that has got us hooked.
The film uses visual projections of tourist attractions directly onto communal areas and inside Singaporeans’ living spaces.
I went from working on the client side to the agency side, and from marketing to finance.
Mondelēz's regional marketing director for SEA Nikhil Rao told Marketing that in challenging times like these, people are turning to snacks as a form of daily satisfaction to provide them a sense of normalcy.
"At the end of the day, we are talking to people and whilst we reach those people through very complex algorithms, people respond to great creative."
Industry players from McDonald's, Abbott, StarHub and Digi share their challenges in rallying teams within the organisation to get on board with the business transformation plan.
The pandemic has brought social consciousness to the forefront this year.
Falling back into channel-centric marketing may not always be a bad thing.
A look at the rising digital trends worldwide to attract and retain consumer attention.
The tools required by people today will not be the same as they need tomorrow.
Upcoming Events
- 11 December 2020 - 11 December 2020
- Entry Submission Deadline: 18 September
-
- 08 December 2020 - 11 December 2020
- 9am - 1.30pm(GMT +8)
- Virtual
- 19 November 2020 - 19 November 2020
- Entry Submission Deadline: 23 September
-
- 10 November 2020 - 26 November 2020
- 9am - 1.30pm(GMT +8)
- Virtual
- 10 November 2020 - 10 November 2020
- Entry Submission Deadline: 21 August
-