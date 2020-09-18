Braze Content Hub_Hero_Sep

In The Spotlight

Opinions

Mondelēz's regional marketing director for SEA Nikhil Rao told Marketing that in challenging times like these, people are turning to snacks as a form of daily satisfaction to provide them a sense of normalcy.

Tune in

"At the end of the day, we are talking to people and whilst we reach those people through very complex algorithms, people respond to great creative."

Analysis

Industry players from McDonald's, Abbott, StarHub and Digi share their challenges in rallying teams within the organisation to get on board with the business transformation plan.

Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Partner Insights

Partner Insights

The pandemic has brought social consciousness to the forefront this year.

Partner Insights

Falling back into channel-centric marketing may not always be a bad thing.

Partner Insights

A look at the rising digital trends worldwide to attract and retain consumer attention.

Partner Insights

The tools required by people today will not be the same as they need tomorrow.

Digital Marketing Asia 2020
Asia eCommerce_CFE_After PI

Upcoming Events

M Events Awards CFE_Before PI

In Case You Missed It

Grid List

News

News

MORE

Agencies

Agencies

MORE

Analysis

Analysis

MORE

Opinions

Opinions

MORE

Media

Media

MORE

Tune in

Tune in

MORE

Events Video

Digital Marketing Asia 2020

Most Recent

Tealium_Sep_MPU
Acquia_AUG2020_MPU2
PR Asia Week 2020

Singapore Upcoming Events

08 Oct, 2020

22 Oct, 2020

23 Oct, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

10 Nov, 2020

19 Nov, 2020

08 Dec, 2020

11 Dec, 2020

MARKETING Virtual Masterclasses
MARKETING Awards