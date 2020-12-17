Agatha Yap to join Scoot as marketing VP

Agatha Yap is joining Scoot as VP, marketing, replacing Jacqueline Loh who recently left after six years with the company. Scoot's spokesperson confirmed the move to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, adding that Yap (pictured) will lead a team of almost 20 to oversee market and brand development, communications, social media and new revenue. In her role, Yap will focus on rebuilding Scoot’s long-term brand presence, driving paid media performance and strategy, expanding advertising revenue opportunities and developing new revenue streams.

Yap previously spent nearly 13 years with McDonald's in Singapore and China. She most recently held the role of senior director, marketing, menu and digital innovations in Singapore for about three years. She first joined McDonald's in 2005 as director of marketing. During her seven years in that role, she drove brand and product marketing, and was in charge of integrating menu planning and pricing.

According to her LinkedIn, Yap also helped create campaigns and communications locally, as well as leveraged global sponsorships such as the Olympics, FIFA and movies, to name a few. She later joined Watsons as marketing and development director to oversee advertising and promotion, in-store merchandising, PR and corporate communications, lifestyle magazine, and digital, her LinkedIn said.

She then returned to McDonald's as senior director, marketing based in Shanghai, where she led the McDonald's brand relaunch campaign "Good to be together" and Chinese New Year campaign "You are my CNY". She also oversaw family marketing, digital, and national media. After close to two years, Yap joined Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) in 2014 as director, sales and marketing. During her time there, Yap led efforts to market Sentosa to local and overseas audiences, and helped drive the efficiency and performance of ticketing, sales, and programming functions. Thereafter, Yap joined McDonald's Singapore in 2017, taking on the new role of senior director, marketing, menu and digital innovation.

Related articles:

Scoot's marketing VP Jacqueline Loh departs

Scoot rolls out in-flight portal ScootHub, phases out physical magazine

Scoot runs spunky FB campaign with 'gastronomical' bottle of water experience

Scoot’s Valentine’s Day ad on social faces turbulence due to customer service woes

Chope next to take a swipe at Scoot's email glitch after Domino's

Domino's SG teases Scoot's recent email gaffe while marketing SG$1 personal pizza promo

Scoot assures no data breach from mass email glitch

Scoot picks Essence for global media duties, retains BLKJ for creative