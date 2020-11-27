Scoot rolls out in-flight portal ScootHub, phases out physical magazine

Scoot is rolling out a new in-flight portal ScootHub. ScootHub serves as a one-stop shop for all customer needs in-flight and it will launch in phases beginning December 2020. Consumers will be able to order food and beverages from Scoot Cafe, shop for duty-free items from KrisShop, play games and browse travel content on the platform.

At the same time, Scoot is replacing its physical in-flight magazine with the "What's On" section in the in-flight portal. From there, customers will be able to discover inspirational travel and lifestyle content.

In the second phase which will commence on April 2021, customers can book ground activities and attractions while in-flight via "What's On". For example, if a traveller is flying from Singapore to Melbourne, they can purchase attractions and experiences onboard which will be synced upon arrival, allowing them to head to the attraction or restaurant immediately after clearing immigration.

According to Scoot, this enables travel and hospitality brands to connect with travellers in more meaningful and mutually beneficial ways, and helps the brands to better understand customers' spontaneous behaviour and preferences.

Users are also allowed to sync their Krisflyer membership to earn or redeem miles while they purchase items via KrisShop or activities and attractions via Pelago. Pelago is SIA Group's new platform for destination inspiration and content. Other functions available on the in-flight portal include map, poll and games. ScootHub can be accessed by scanning a QR code on the seatback or connecting to the ScootHub network on users' mobile devices. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Scoot for additional information.

Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson said ScootHub enables the airline to resume valued services in a safe, low-touch manner, improving customers' experiences and improving its environmental sustainability.

"Our investment in this portal is part of Scoot’s comprehensive digitalisation programme, both internal and external, which also includes health-focused initiatives such as touchless checkin kiosks and bag-drop facilities, enhanced online and mobile check-in capabilities, and real-time information on travel requirements," he added.

Separately, Scoot is known for its spunk and wit on social media. Last month, it jumped at the chance to create hype around its in-flight meals shortly after its sister company, Singapore Airlines, launched the SIA@Home initiative.

“Featuring Scoot’s famous inflight meals and a bottle of water, this (currently rare) gastronomical experience will be delivered to ten fans in Singapore who missed flying with Scoot so much they wanted to replicate our onboard dining in the comfort of their own home,” the airline said.

That said, Scoot has also been on the receiving end of witty jabs from other brands. In August, both Domino's Singapore and Chope poked fun at Scoot for its email glitch for a flight to Guangzhou, China. Scoot previously explained that the email was meant for passengers booked on flight TR100 from Singapore to Guangzhou that was to depart on 20 August. However, the email was also "mistakenly sent" to other customers who were not on the flight.

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Join us this 8-11 December as we address the new realities for PR and crisis communicators, explore how brands are dealing with the impact of COVID-19 , and discuss areas of priority for communications. It's an event you would not want to miss out. Register now!

Related articles:

Scoot runs spunky FB campaign with 'gastronomical' bottle of water experience

Scoot’s Valentine’s Day ad on social faces turbulence due to customer service woes

Chope next to take a swipe at Scoot's email glitch after Domino's

Domino's SG teases Scoot's recent email gaffe while marketing SG$1 personal pizza promo

Scoot assures no data breach from mass email glitch

Scoot CEO Campbell plays up 'safe travels' phrase fronting latest campaign