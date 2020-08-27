Domino's SG teases Scoot's recent email gaffe while marketing SG$1 personal pizza promo

Domino's Pizza Singapore has cleverly started promoting its SG$1 personal pizza while poking fun of Scoot's recent email gaffe. The image posted by Domino's contained the airline's iconic yellow and black colours in the header and mimicked the erroneously-blasted email that Scoot recently sent out containing travel details for a particular flight to Guangzhou, China. While the airline has since apologised for the mistake, Domino's was not going to let a good marketing opportunity go to waste.

Done in collaboration with Havas Group Singapore's Socialyse, Domino's image read: "Kindly note that there are no new requirements for all customers entering Domino’s stores. With effect from 26 August, 1030 hrs, Domino’s recommends all customers departing from their homes to any stores to redeem one personal pizza for SG$1. More information on the stores’ locations can be found here."

"Only valid for over-the-counter orders, customers who head down to Domino’s stores and quote '2PERS' will be entitled one personal pizza for just SG$1. This offer is valid with any purchase of our SG$4.90 shiok aaah! pizza and is available until 30 September from Mondays to Fridays only," the image added. Domino's also went on to list safe entry check-in requirements and pointed out that the SG$1 personal pizza promotion can only be redeemed once per customer. And the final dagger in the heart? "Please note that there will be no free tickets to Guangzhou," the pizza chain said.

In a statement to Marketing, Kym Lee, GM (marketing), Domino’s Pizza Singapore said observing buzz around the topic, it saw the opportunity to leverage the conversations to engage its customers in a light-hearted way with a special promotional treat.

"This activation was primarily driven via an eDM to our customers and amplified on our social pages. Everything was turned around in less than a day together with Socialyse, our partner. We are always on the lookout for topical trends to create relevant content for our audiences and are delighted to have a like-minded partner in Socialyse that is always on the pulse, and able to turn around ideas and content equally quick, just like this instance," she added.

According to her, the idea behind the activation was simple - leveraging the attention towards the direct mailer and content buzz. As such, Domino's decided to make an email announcement of its own to deliver a surprise treat to our customers.

"Interestingly, we immediately saw a double-digit percentage increase in the number of eDMs opened. The main activation was driven via an eDM to our customers, and we have amplified this on Domino’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well," she said.

Meanwhile following the gaffe, Scoot has since explained in a Facebook post that the email was meant for passengers booked on flight TR100 from Singapore to Guangzhou that was to depart on 20 August. The email was meant to inform travellers on the flight of new travel requirements, and was "mistakenly sent" to other customers who were not on the flight, the airline added.

In an update five hours later, the airline clarified that the error stemmed from human error. The email was erroneously sent to a distribution list containing customers who have travelled with Scoot in the past, or who have future bookings with Scoot. Scoot also reassured its travellers that the incident was not a data security breach or due to hacking.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up for early bird tickets here!

Related articles:

Scoot assures no data breach from mass email glitch

Scoot CEO Campbell plays up 'safe travels' phrase fronting latest campaign

Scoot's emotional social post wins love: 'We never would have imagined this reality’

Scoot tackles high customer requests through self-service portal

Domino's MY pokes fun at BBC's rice-rinsing gaffe with new way of cooking pizza

Domino's Pizza MY jumps on PS5 buzz, serves up 'pizza console'

Domino's Pizza names James Yeang group SVP for digital and CRM