Scoot's marketing VP Jacqueline Loh departs

Jacqueline Loh has moved on from her role as Scoot's VP, marketing after more than six years with the company. In a LinkedIn post, Loh (pictured) said it has been an amazing six years and never imagined she would come so far personally and professionally when she started in Scoot, or that she would have the privilege of taking the brand so far.

During her time at Scoot, she was responsible for seeing the airline evolve from promo-driven tacticals to consumer insights-driven content marketing centred on storytelling and become a brand that inspires consumers to travel less ordinarily. Loh also led the shift from just 50% online buys to 100% measurable digital media, which drives almost 70% of total revenue on direct and consumer channels. Loh added in her post that this was done by building an end-to-end funnel using Echo remarketing, dynamic travel ads as well as payments to enable market penetration. Additionally, Loh also changed Scoot's practice of using adhoc email blasts to a full-fledged CRM of automated journeys by segment and behaviour.

"This year, while frustrating in its lack of tangible achievements showed me that I could continue to innovate and continue to drive brand purpose meaningfully. But it also showed me that I want to keep pushing myself to learn and to challenge myself with the unknown," Loh added.

Meanwhile, Loh told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it has been an amazing ride and when she looks back, she is glad that CEO Campbell Wilson took a chance on her. Scoot's spokesperson confirmed that Loh has left the company.

As VP, marketing, Loh was responsible for driving Scoot's CX strategy across digital touchpoints, marketing, communications, and product. According to her LinkedIn, she led a young, driven team of professionals to deliver commercial results on CX from inspiration to conversion and transaction, to loyalty and advocacy. Prior to that, Loh was head, marketing, product, and ancillary revenue at Scoot for over a year, during which she was tasked to build and lead a team that supports the business goals of TigerAir and Scoot prior to the merger in 2017. Loh first joined the team in 2014 as senior manager, marketing, product, and ancillary revenue to lead a team of product mangers and marketers to deliver relevant and compelling products and services. She was also responsible for developing a brand platform and voice that can resonate across cultures to become the global identity of Scoot, her LinkedIn said.

Before her time at Scoot, Loh was the founding partner and director of Flying Caterpillars, which offers coaching for individuals and teams to help define their goals and develop their personal and professional brand. She was also the founding partner and executive search consultant for Onezta, during which she sourced mid-senior managers and top level professionals for MNC clients in the consumer goods, retail, and FMCG sectors, her LinkedIn said. She also held marketing roles at Fonterra, Burger King, and L'Oréal, and was an account manager at McCann Erickson for a year.

Separately, the airline recently rolled out a new in-flight portal ScootHub, which serves as a one-stop shop for all customer needs in-flight. Consumers will be able to order food and beverages from Scoot Cafe, shop for duty-free items from KrisShop, play games and browse travel content on the platform. Scoot is replacing its physical in-flight magazine with the "What's On" section in the in-flight portal. From there, customers will be able to discover inspirational travel and lifestyle content.

