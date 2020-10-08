Scoot runs spunky FB campaign with 'gastronomical' bottle of water experience

Scoot does it again with its witty ways! Hot on the heels of big brother SIA’s SIA@Home initiative which saw food delivered to homes of fans willing to fork out a couple of hundred bucks, Scoot decided to jump on the hype and create a campaign – and of course, show its spunk in doing so.



“Featuring Scoot’s famous inflight meals and a bottle of water, this (currently rare) gastronomical experience will be delivered to ten fans in Singapore who missed flying with Scoot so much they wanted to replicate our onboard dining in the comfort of their own home,” the airline said. The food is said to be prepared by “Scoot’s Awesomely Talented Airline Service (ATAS) chefs” and expertly paired with a bottle of still water, a snack, and a piece of two-ply paper towel. According to press release, Scoot’s cabin crew will hand deliver its “signature Nasi Lemak with Chicken Rendang”, as well as other fan favourites from the Scoot Café menu.

Keeping in line with Scoot’s low-cost nature, the Facebook-led campaign said the meals would require “no money or miles” but “just quick fingers in response to a Facebook post”.

In comparison, Scoot’s parent airline SIA is offering its three-course meal home food delivery service at SG$288 for a business class meal for two. Main course options include Hanakoireki and roasted lamb loin. Meanwhile, a first class meal for two starts from SG$488. Poached lobster and Kyo-Kaiseki are among the main course options.

“It has been months since we were able to appreciate the simple joys of savouring our favourite meal onboard while eagerly waiting to land at our destination. With Scoot@Home, fans will be able to go back in time – and think of the future - without shelling out a sum that could rival the cost of a pair of Scoot tickets or more,” said Scoot CEO, Campbell Wilson.

“All of us at Scoot firmly believe that better days are ahead of us, and wanted to… er… whet the appetite for budget-friendly, fun and not too-serious travel,” he added.

