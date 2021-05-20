Volkswagen revs up anticipation for new GOLF 8 with social media blitz

Volkswagen Singapore has gone all out on social media to launch the GOLF 8. Done in collaboration with GERMS, the teaser phase for "The Unrivalled Arrival" campaign began with a social media takeover of the brand’s Facebook and Instagram pages using an image of a glowing “8” underscored by the hashtag #TheICONReturns. This was accompanied by a unique countdown sequence on the pages’ Stories.

At the same time, car enthusiasts were served digital ads that invited them to a private viewing of the GOLF 8, before the car’s launch. The launch assets saw a series of digital ads for the new generation GOLF, as well as its key features. The 60 - Internal second film showcasing the various cities that the GOLF 8 were launched in and will be rolled out on YouTube as well as the brand’s social media platforms. The entire campaign will roll out on social media, digital banners, wayfinding apps, and Volkswagen's own website.

The last facelift for the GOLF took place in 2017 for its Mk7.5 series and given it has been four years, Volkswagen plans to leverage on the anticipation to invoke interest and drive awareness for the new model. The campaign will run until the end of the month or until the units are all sold out.

Laura Chew, head of PR and communications for Volkswagen Singapore, said that the company wanted to partner with GERMS to tap on that anticipation and even harness it to pique the interest of drivers who know of its legacy but have never personally experienced the car.

James Chua, founder and MD of GERMS, added that it needed a concept that would drive the buzz up to a fever pitch. "For a car whose reputation precedes its arrival, we wanted our campaign to communicate just that," he added. Volkswagen Singapore appointed GERMS to manage integrated duties in January this year for a period of one year with the option to extend for another.

The local campaign follows Volkswagen's previous revamp in May 2020 where it rolled out customer-centric digital initiatives focusing more on the customers’ experience and user-friendly interfaces rather than on its cars and products. Among the list of digital initiatives it took included a virtual "showroom", live chat and video streaming, where customers can expect interactive and personalised experiences with the Volkswagen brand, in time to come. With these initiatives, Volkswagen Singapore aims to produce timely informative content, accessibility, convenience and more seamless transactions for its consumers.

Related articles:

Analysis: Volkswagen's April Fool's stunt gone awry: How brands can rein it in before losing control

Digital agency GERMS goes into fashion market with local designer

PHD China wins SAIC Volkswagen account

Volkswagen MY gets netizens to vote for the ending of its spooky Halloween film

Volkswagen apologises for racist ad, management says they are horrified