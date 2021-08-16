Singapore Airlines concocts signature scent inspired by flowers on batik motif

Four months after it first unveiled its new sonic signature, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is taking it one step further by creating a signature scent known as Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines. Done in partnership with Singapore artisanal perfume label, Scent by SIX, the signature scent is known as Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines and includes floral notes from six flowers in SIA's batik motif: aquatic ginger, common dianella, seashore purslane, simpoh lak, utania nervosa, and white kopsia.

Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines will be progressively introduced at key customer-facing SIA locations from October 2021, starting with the SIA Service Centre at ION Orchard. Customers will also be able to enjoy this signature scent at SIA’s redeveloped SilverKris Lounge at Singapore Changi Airport terminal three, when it reopens. Batik Flora by Singapore Airlines will be produced in the form of reed diffusers, pillow mists, and an eau de toilette fragrance, and will be available for sale exclusively on KrisShop.com from October 2021.

On the content front, it is also pushing more locally directed and produced films by collaborating with local media production and distributor companies such as Encore Inflight, Mediacorp and mm2 Entertainment. As part of the partnership, an even wider array of Singapore-produced movies, documentaries, TV series, music and podcasts will be available on KrisWorld, SIA's inflight entertainment system from this month onwards. Some of the titles currently available inflight include Ah Boys to Men 4, The Century Egg, Wonder Boy, Tiong Bahru Social Club and The Teenage Textbook Movie. Additionally, there are also different songs from Singaporean musicians too such as Gentle Bones, Tanya Chua, Jeremy Monteiro, and The Sam Willows.

Singapore has always been proud of its hawker culture and SIA wants to highlight this aspect via the Hawker Culture Promotion initiative. Together with its catering partner SATS, SIA tied up with several leading Singaporean hawker brands including Boon Tong Kee’s Chicken Rice, Bismillah Biryani Restaurant’s Chicken Dum Biryani, Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, Qiu Lian Ban Mian, Kok Kee Wonton Noodle, and Beach Road Prawn Noodle. Some of these hawkers have either been recognised by the Michelin Guide or at the Singapore Top Heritage Food Award 2020.

These partnerships will supplement the signature local dishes such as bak chor mee, laksa, mee siam, and nasi lemak that are currently available as part of SIA's local fare programme and available as options of SIA's Book the Cook service. There are also plans to introduce popular dishes by other famous brands in the coming months.

Beginning next month, each hawker dish will be available on rotation on the in-flight menu in First Class and Business Class on selected flights departing from Singapore. Customers can also pre-order their preferred main course choice for these flights. First Class and Business Class customers will also be able to pre-select their preferred hawker dishes via SIA’s Book the Cook service.

While the company declined to reveal the monetary value of the partnerships, its marketing strategies and the business ROI it is looking to achieve, its spokesperson said it wishes to work with brands that resonate well with Singapore and Singaporeans. "Collaborating with renowned hawker brands will allow us the opportunity to offer an even wider selection of Singapore’s iconic hawker dishes on board our flights departing from Singapore," the spokesperson added.

SIA's SVP customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik, said the collaborations are part of the airline's goal to collaborate with a diverse range of partners in Singapore and globally, and deliver a personalised, contextual and meaningful engagement to its consumers. Meanwhile, founder of Scent by SIX, Jason Lee, said the unique sensory experience would enable SIA's customers to reminisce about their journey with them.

In April this year, SIA said its sonic signature will be played onboard the aircraft during boarding and landing, as well as in SilverKris lounges. The signature has three instrumental tracks which will also be played at other customer touchpoints such as SIA service centres. They are also available on Spotify, and promoted on SIA's social media channels. Each track lasts approximately 10 minutes.

In July the airline also aims to help people curate interesting experiences and hence launched its digital travel experiences platform named Pelago earlier this year. There are currently more than 200 curated experiences on Pelago and each of them are carefully curated to meet the needs of consumers in Asia Pacific, from group types such as singles, families and couples. The content is produced by an in-house team of journalists and each of the experiences are mentioned in short- and long-form articles, allowing consumers to build a customised itinerary based on what they read.

Based on its current published schedules, the Group expects passenger capacity to be around 33% of pre-COVID-19 levels in the second quarter of FY2021/22. By the end of September 2021, the SIA Group expects to serve around 50% of the points that were part of its passenger network pre-COVID.

