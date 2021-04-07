Singapore Airlines unveils new 'batik-inspired' sonic branding

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a new sonic signature titled "The Sound of Singapore Airlines". The sonic signature comprises of three instrumental tracks titled "Singapore Airlines Landing Music", "Singapore Airlines Boarding Music", and "Singapore Airlines Lounge Music". Besides being played onboard the aircraft during boarding and landing, as well as in SilverKris lounges. The soundtracks will also be played at other customer touchpoints such as SIA service centres. They are also made available on Spotify, and promoted on SIA's social media channels. Each track lasts approximately 10 minutes.

Created by UK-based composer Rohan De Livera, along with musician Dominic Murcott and members from the SIA cabin crew and ground staff, the sonic signature saw the team spending several weeks developing the colour frequencies of the flowers of SIA's new batik motif into 14 sets of melodic fragments. These were then used to compose the melodies. Additionally, SIA has produced a documentary, showcasing a more detailed insight into the making of the SIA sonic signature.

The new sonic signature incorporates SIA's iconic "A Great Way to Fly" jingle, and the inspiration for the main melody is said to be from the new SIA batik motif (pictured) which was below. According to SIA, the SIA batik motif is batik-inspired print with a modern touch, and pays homage to SIA's brand heritage as well as Singapore's status as a garden city. The design draws inspiration from the original batik motif of the iconic SIA cabin crew sarong kebaya, as well as 10 flowers native to Singapore. It has also already been incorporated in merchandise sold on KrisShop and is an important part of SIA's branding, SIA said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SIA for additional information.

Lee Lik Hsin, executive vice president commercial, SIA, said: "The Sound of Singapore Airlines embodies both our heritage and a seamless flying experience, supported by new digital solutions, while reinforcing the world-class service standards that the Airline is known for. This is a melody will resonate with our customers, and will be easily associated with their travels on board Singapore Airlines."

SIA is not the only brand that recently got a sonic signature. Earlier in February, Julie's Biscuits unveiled its own sonic signature as well, done in conjunction with audio branding agency Two AM. According to Two AM, the score blends the flavours of fantasy and pop and opens with a whimsical motif that leads consumers into the adventurous world of Julie's treats. The theme evolves to bring the viewer through other various universes, such as the deep blue sea and outerspace, before climaxing into an orchestration. Julie's sonic branding came as the brand was in the process of rebranding visually, and Two AM's partner and creative director Oliver Stutz said it saw this as "a golden opportunity" to create a fresh sonic personality that would work hand in hand with Julie's visual transformation.

In similar efforts to engage consumers through audio, OPPO has recently roped in German film composer Hans Zimmer to create ringtones and notifications for its latest flagship product, the OPPO Find X3 Pro. According to OPPO, the new tunes will be inspired by the "spirit of human-centric innovation and exploration". This is also to ensure that its phone comes with "superb audio quality".

Speaking at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's Content 360 conference last year, Mastercard's chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar said when creating a sonic signature, the melody used for an audio branding should be pleasant, memorable, and also neutral. This is so that the melody does not dominate the situation in which consumers hear it from. It should also be simple enough that consumers can hum to, which will make the tune stick in the minds of consumers longer and stronger. Mastercard created its own unique melody that represents the brand in a sound form, as the company finds it important to insert itself into the stream of interaction with its customers when it comes to the operating in the medium of voice.

