Singapore Airlines unveils Klook-like travel experience platform Pelago

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has launched a digital travel experiences platform named Pelago to connect consumers to global and local cultures through at-destination experiences. There are currently more than 200 curated experiences on Pelago and each of them are carefully curated to meet the needs of consumers in Asia Pacific, from group types such as singles, families and couples.

The content is produced by an in-house team of journalists and each of the experiences are mentioned in short- and long-form articles, allowing consumers to build a customised itinerary based on what they read. CEO Siddharth Shanker said: "Think of Pelago as a travel magazine that you can be inspired by and book directly on the platform." The concept first came about in 2019 when the team began building Pelago with the beta product launched last October, Pelago's website said.

At first glance, Singapore Airlines' latest offering is similar to that of Klook, Airbnb Experiences and Tripadvisor which also offer various travel activities for tourists. However, one of the factors that differentiate Pelago, according to its website, is that consumers can expect the same trust and quality of service that SIA offers. This means high-touch customer support, flexible cancellation and refund policies, among others. It also touts its offering of diverse cultural experiences and keeping abreast of the latest ideas and trends. KrisFlyer members can also earn miles and pay for their bookings directly on the platform with their miles.

Among the list of partners Pelago currently works with include Ce La Vi, Madame Tussauds Singapore, National Heritage Board, Asian Civilisations Museum, National Museum of Singapore, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall, Trickeye Museum, Raffles Singapore, Singapore Airlines, Indian Heritage Centre, and Scoot.



The site contains a variety of topics from food and drinks as well as arts and culture to hidden gems and popular attractions. When international travel normalises, consumers can also access tools on Pelago to plan their trip itineraries. According to Shanker, the team has carefully selected a wide range of experiences that will appeal to consumers with diverse interests and passions.

The platform also has a line-up of exclusive experiences for consumers, including the Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom exhibition at Gardens By The Bay. It is also the official discovery partner for Dale Chihuly's major garden exhibition in Asia. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SIA for additional information.

