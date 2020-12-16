Riot Games 'harvests' honeyfruit in real life to drum up awareness for Wild Rift

Super Mario has mushrooms, while Pacman has cherries. League of Legends also has its own fruit, the honeyfruit, a mystic plant that saves players' lives in the game. To drum up hype for the launch of the mobile version of League of Legends, Wild Rift, the team worked with BBH Singapore, Jack Morton, and a world-renowned chef to turn the honeyfruit into an actual fruit which gamers and fans can eat.

According to BBH, which manages creative duties for Riot Games in Southeast Asia, the ingredients were carefully selected and prepared to ensure that the fruit tastes different each time. The flavours ranged from spicy, fizzy, sweet, and chocolatey to herbal. Thai gamers had a chance to try out the honeyfruit at locations across Bangkok, while other gaming creators also received special deliveries of freshly harvested fruits. Meanwhile, fans also created reaction videos, taste tests, reviews, and challenges. In total, there were 1.7 million impressions on social media about honeyfruit within two weeks, BBH said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to BBH for additional information.

Justin Hulog, Riot Games' GM for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, said the company believes it can continue to engage and thrill fans through unique and exciting experiences. "We are always looking for new ways to create memorable activities for players across Southeast Asia and we hope our Thai fans enjoyed having a taste of Honeyfruit in person," he said.

Meanwhile, BBH's creative director Xander Lee said it wanted honeyfruit to get gamers talking, so it created a flavour that was true to the realm of Runeterra – something fresh, complex, and inherently otherworldly. Last month, Riot Games featured some of Southeast Asia's top gaming creators in a film titled "Pentaboom", inspired by the iconic and hard-earned "Pentakill", which is achieved when a player defeats all five of his or her enemy team's opponents in a short timespan. The film featured cameos from Singapore's Jianhao Tan, Danial Ron and Sylvia Chan; Malaysia's Soloz; Taiwan's BeBe; Indonesia's Jess No Limit; Thailand's ZBingZ; Vietnam's Do Mixi; and the Philippines' Alodia Gosiengfiao.

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!

Related articles:

Riot Games puts SEA spin to 'Pentakill' in new film with gaming creators

Riot Games picks new creative agency for SEA market

Riot Games' James Lewin pushes brands to get into esports

Riot Games to pay US$10m to female employees for gender discrimination suit

Louis Vuitton ventures into esports with Riot Games: A new battleground for luxury?

Riot Games partners Nielsen to measure monetary value provided to brands