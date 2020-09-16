Riot Games picks new creative agency for SEA market

Riot Games has named BBH Singapore as its creative partner for Southeast Asia, as well as to support the global launch of one of its upcoming games - League of Legends: Wild Rift (LoL WR). The agency has been tasked to build a global campaign for the game release, including development of the launch strategy, player journey and creative platform.

Riot Games was founded in 2006 and released its debut title LoL in 2009. In consideration of the ever-evolving gaming landscape, the company developed WR to bring the fast-paced action-strategy of LoL PC to the smartphone.

Justin Hulog, GM Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau at Riot Games, said it was incredibly important for the team to find a partner that understood Riot's mission and values - a partner that gave it confidence that they could deliver an authentic player-focused experience.

"BBH Singapore showed a deep understanding of the gaming space, as well as an incredibly strong creative approach. We look forward to working with them to bring WR to players," he added.

Sid Tuli, head of new business, BBH Singapore, added that Riot stands apart in the world of gaming - from its genre-leading games to its out-of-game experiences such as K/DA. K/DA is a virtual pop group featuring Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, and Akali from LoL which released its hit POP/STARS in 2018 and more recently THE BADDEST. "We couldn’t be more excited about working with both the global and Southeast Asia teams," Tuli said.

This marks another global win for BBH Singapore, which has also won global assignments from Samsung, Jollibee, Nike, World Vision and Absolut. John Hadfield, CEO, BBH Singapore added: “Clearly, we’re on a roll. Not only locally, but more and more we are helping global brands on a global stage. All from Singapore. Exciting times.”

In July this year, Riot unveiled an esports brand - LoL Esports - to serve as the platform and voice for global competition and sports entertainment experiences for fans worldwide. The new LoL Esports brand will embody values that seek to reinforce gaming as a meaningful life pursuit. LoL Esports debuted its own distinct logo and visuals, inspired by the aesthetics of Summoner’s Rift. Since its launch, LoL Esports has been delivering additional entertainment experiences through its enhanced digital channel - LoLEsports.com - along with three new video series, each with a different angle on global competition.

Last year, it also brought on board Jennifer Poulson, former senior vice president, marketing Asia at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Asia, to lead publishing and product in Southeast Asia. On the PR front, Riot Games also works with Weber Shandwick in Asia Pacific.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related articles:

Riot Games' James Lewin pushes brands to get into esports

Riot Games to pay US$10m to female employees for gender discrimination suit

Louis Vuitton ventures into esports with Riot Games: A new battleground for luxury?

Riot Games partners Nielsen to measure monetary value provided to brands