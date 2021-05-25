McDonald's postpones BTS Meal launch in Singapore

McDonald's Singapore is pushing back the launch of its BTS Meal to 21 June this year. McDonald's announced on Facebook and Instagram that in view of Phase 2 (‘Heightened Alert’), it is shifting the launch of the BTS Meal. Its Facebook post has received 487 reactions, 112 comments, and 147 shares at the time of writing, while Instagram had 5,856 likes and 219 comments. While some netizens were disappointed with the news, others were also relieved that safety was being prioritised.

Originally scheduled to release on 27 May, the meal is a collaborative effort between McDonald's and K-pop group BTS, to unveil a one-of-a-kind menu “tour”. It is set to be available globally in 50 countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. This is the first time McDonald’s is bringing its celebrity signature orders program out of the US. The customised BTS Meal includes the McDonald’s chicken nuggets, fries, a drink, and sweet chilli and cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

While fans in Singapore may not be seeing the BTS meal anytime soon, those in Malaysia might have seen several teaser posts by McDonald's Malaysia on Facebook. Individual shots of the artists consuming McDonald's products were shown on the social media platform.

Additionally, the K-pop group has recently released its newest single "Butter" on its company's official YouTube account. The video premiered on 21 May and has garnered over 180 million views at the time of writing. According to Twitter, "Butter" received over 31 million tweets worldwide on launch day and more than 300 million Tweets in a month leading up to the single's release.

Separately, the K-pop group has also caught the attention of Louis Vuitton which appointed BTS as global ambassadors in April. According to Louis Vuitton, BTS is recognised for its “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence". Multiple media outlets including The Straits Times previously said that BTS will partner with Louis Vuitton on special projects and don Louis Vuitton for upcoming appearances. Quoting Louis Vuitton's Men's artistic director Virgil Abloh, ST said he worked together with BTS on creative visions and ideas. According to Abloh, he is excited for "this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house".

