McDonald's unveils bespoke BTS meal set to go on global tour

McDonald’s is partnering up with 21st century global pop icons BTS to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind menu “tour”. The global tour will hit Singapore on 27 May where customers can purchase the band’s signature order. In Malaysia, the new menu will hit stores on 26 May and Indonesians can join in the fun 26 June 2021 onwards. All in all, the BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries. Other markets in Asia include: the Philippines, Vietnam, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

This is the first time McDonald’s is bringing its celebrity signature orders program out of the US. This customised BTS Meal includes the McDonald’s chicken nuggets, fries, a drink, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by popular recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.

According to Meltwater's data, the news of McDonald's partnering with the iconic K-pop boy band generated a lot of online buzz. Over the past two days, online mentions of BTS hit 8.87k, with the top key words being "BTS meal" and "McDonald's". Among the various reactions online, the "love" reaction was the highest at 404, followed by "joy" reaction at 176 and "surprise" reaction at 118. Netizens also stated their support for the partnership, with many saying they will purchase the meal. A couple of netizens even joked that they would order 50 and 77 BTS meals when it is made available. Meanwhile, another predicted that McDonald's sales will skyrocket with the collaboration.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to order at McDonald’s – even international superstars like BTS” said Drina Chee, senior director, marketing and digital customer experience. “This band is truly a global phenomenon with a fanbase that knows no borders, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring the BTS Meal to our customers in Singapore starting next month.” she added.

“The band has great memories with McDonald’s. We’re excited about this collaboration and can’t wait to share the BTS Meal with the world,” said BIGHIT MUSIC, label of BTS. Since 2013, BTS has topped music charts and brought people together from all over the world through their music and positive messages.

Most recently in Singapore, McDonald's ran an emotional Ramadan campaign which drew in a slew of positive reactions, comments, and shares. The ad was done in collaboration with McDonald's Singapore's creative agency Leo Burnett. The film is running on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube as well.

READ MORE

McDonald's unites Malaysian staff stuck in SG for Ramadan with family

McDonald's Hong Kong celebrates upgraded app with video featuring members of MIRROR

McDonald's tackles harassment and discrimination with new global brand standards