Louis Vuitton lights it up with BTS as brand ambassadors

Louis Vuitton has appointed K-pop group BTS as its global ambassadors. The luxury fashion brand said in a tweet that BTS is recognised for its “uplifting messages that impart a positive influence". It added that it is pleased to welcome members Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin.

According to multiple media outlets including The Straits Times, the K-pop group will partner with Louis Vuitton on special projects and don Louis Vuitton for upcoming appearances. ST added that BTS donned Louis Vuitton for their Grammy Awards performance in March. Quoting Louis Vuitton's Men's artistic director Virgil Abloh, ST said he worked together with BTS on creative visions and ideas. According to Abloh, he is excited for "this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house".

He explained that the partnership is a merger of luxury and contemporary culture and Abloh is excited to share the projects both parties are working on, ST added. Meanwhile, BTS said that becoming Louis Vuitton's global brand ambassadors is "a truly exciting moment" for the group. Separately, Louis Vuitton also counts American actress Emma Stone and Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka as its brand ambassadors. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Louis Vuitton for comment.

#BTS for #LouisVuitton. Joining as new House Ambassadors, the world renowned Pop Icons @bts_bighit are recognized for their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence. Louis Vuitton is pleased to welcome members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. pic.twitter.com/WzRHWb3piB — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) April 23, 2021

First published at 11 am on 23 April, the tweet garnered 212.9k retweets, 51.5k quote tweets and 466k likes within the span of half a day. Netizens' reactions were mainly positive, with one even congratulating Louis Vuitton for the achievement. At the same time, several BTS fans responded to the tweet to show their support for the latest appointment. The Coca-Cola Company also partnered with BTS for its global campaign “Turn up your rhythm” which features the group's cover of "Jungle", which was originally sung by American rock band, X Ambassador.

