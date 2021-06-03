Gojek SG taps on influencer marketing to push vaccination ride promotion

Gojek Singapore has worked with six influencers to promote its initiative that offers all users with two ride vouchers worth SG$15 each. The vouchers can be used to book rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination centres islandwide. Working with Preeti Nair, Joakim Gomez, Sonia Chew, Yung Raja, Annette Lee and Fauzi Aziz complement Gojek's own digital marketing and media outreach initiatives and helps amplify its latest campaign. The partnership with Nair, Gomez, Chew, Raja and Fauzi focused on Instagram while that with Lee covers Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Gojek's latest campaign aims to ensure that transportation is not a barrier to vaccine access, and commuters have a safe and convenient point-to-point transportation option to travel to and from these centres. Nair took to her Instagram page to share a comedic video of her acting out a scene in a Gojek car ride.

In the video, she plays the role of both the passenger and the driver who discuss about getting "shots". The video ends with the driver telling the passenger that they will be heading to get the vaccine shot first before dropping her at her destination. The video on Instagram has since garnered 11, 247 views, 1,437 likes, and 12 comments at the time of writing. Gomez also posted an image of him holding his handphone while displaying the Gojek application. He said: "I am personally heartened to know [Gojek is] making sure transport isn’t a barrier when it comes to getting your preferred choice of vaccine against COVID-19." His post received 1,072 likes at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Chew posted an image of her holding a potted plant, claiming that it was her motivation to wake up in the morning, linking it to Gojek giving out "free motivation" to get vaccinated, using its promotion. Her post received 3,675 likes and 55 comments at the time of writing. Yung Raja, along with the other influencers, also took to Instagram to show how he used the vouchers to book a ride to his vaccination destination via Gojek. His post saw 1,432 likes at the time of writing. At the same time, Lee also shared details about Gojek's promotion in a Facebook video, and her post garnered 53 reactions, 11 shares and a comment. Fauzi also posted an Instagram Story to raise awareness about Gojek's latest initiative.

According to Gojek, the pair of ride vouchers was automatically added to every user’s Gojek account on 27 May, and will be available for use through 31 August this year. With each voucher, riders can book a subsidised ride for pick-up or drop-off at their appointed vaccination centre, polyclinic or clinic. It wadded that the vouchers can be used on any day in the week from 8 am to 8 pm. New users who download the Gojek app and sign up with the platform between 27 May and 31 August will also receive the two vouchers in their Gojek accounts.

“Just as we actively urge our driver-partners to take up the vaccination when their turn comes, we want to enable our riders to get to their vaccination appointments with ease too, by removing any transportation barrier to vaccine access," general manager of Gojek Singapore, Lien Choong Luen, said.

Separately, Gojek recently made the news for its merger with Tokopedia to form GoTo Group, marking the largest ever business combination in Indonesia. The merged entity had a total group gross transaction value of more than US$22 billion last year and over 1.8 billion transactions. Its ecosystem encompasses 2% of Indonesia’s GDP and has over 100 million monthly active users. Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo will lead the combined business as GoTo Group CEO and lead GoTo Financial. Meanwhile, Tokopedia's Patrick Cao serves as GoTo Group president. Kevin Aluwi will continue as CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will remain CEO of Tokopedia.

