SG govt PCK vaccine education jam gets international attention

Ministry of Communications and Information has launched a campaign called #IGotMyShotSG in collaboration with Tribal Worldwide Singapore, featuring iconic TV character Phua Chu Kang. The campaign aims to encourage Singaporeans to go for the COVID-19 vaccination when offered to them.

In a music video titled Get Your Shot, Steady Pom Pi Pi launched 2 May 2021, the character Phua Chu Kang played by Gurmit Singh, with his spouse Rosie played by Irene Ng urge Singaporeans not to "wait and see" and get vaccinated when it is their turn. The music video additionally addresses public concerns on the safety of the vaccines and the suitability of the vaccines for persons with chronic conditions. The campaign also rolled out a series of informational videos in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil, addressing these concerns.

To encourage Singaporeans to show their support towards the vaccination exercise, Facebook users can now add the #IGotMyShotSG frame to their Facebook profile photo to inspire their friends and families on Facebook to get vaccinated. Facebook users can add the frame when they change their profile photo and search for ‘IGotMyShotSG’.

The music video that is up on the Gov.sg YouTube page has garnered 15,540 views at the time of writing, with 41 comments, some of which shared a common theme of positivity and support. The video has also reached beyond the borders of Singapore, gaining the appreciation of international viewers of the campaign.

“COVID-19 vaccination is a complex topic. Through humour, we can make it more relatable and understandable for Singaporeans from all walks of life,” Benson Toh, executive creative director at Tribal Worldwide Singapore, said.

According to statistics from Meltwater, the video had a total of 97 mentions online between 2 to 4 May in Singapore. Most of them came from Twitter (62) followed by news outlets (17) and forums (14). The trending keywords included "vaccines", "info", "uncle phua raps", and "pck's song". Meanwhile, the trending entities were "Singaporeans", "Phua Chu Kang", "Aiya Rosie" and "Chua Chu Kang GRC".

This is not the first time Gurmit Singh was featured in a video on the Gov.sg YouTube page. On 22 March 2020, another music video titled PCK - Singapore Be Steady! was released on the YouTube page teaching Singaporeans how the can practice personal hygiene and be socially responsible during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The video had gained over a million views and 13,000 likes since the date of its release.

Most famously, Phua Chu Kang made his mark during the Sars crisis for his Sar-vivor Rap educating the public on hygiene and the need to eradicate the virus.

