Crowne Plaza quells travel itch by taking fans on a trip through Asia with food van

IHG’s hotel brand Crowne Plaza Changi Airport has launched an international travel-themed food van to take people who miss travelling on a trip through Asia. Known as the “CP Travel Van”, the vehicle aims to provide a mobile stage for the hotel to connect with the local community. The menu features cuisines spanning across the regional countries in Asia including Thailand, Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Japan. Local favourite beverages are also offered such as bubble tea, alongside traditional kopi and teh (coffee and tea).

The all-day dining experience is further enhanced by the “Dare to Connect” service style under IHG’s global premium brand, said Crowne Plaza. The bright yellow travel van sports various stamps on its side, reminiscent of the stamps on their passports travellers receive at the immigration counters. It also features 2D drawings of the various dishes it offers all around the vehicle and a figure of the famous control tower at the back.

According to the hotel, the CP Travel Van will hit the road from July until December 2021 and stop at various locations, allowing customers to enjoy enticing comfort foods from the convenience of their homes. A menu featuring six scrumptious internationally-inspired meals and a selection of drinks will be available at the CP Travel Van, from 11 am to 5 pm on operational days, staffed by Crowne Plaza’s food and beverage team to offer a true hospitality experience.

Crowne Plaza also said that the CP Travel Van will also be stopping at various private properties in the months ahead. The hotel brand added that it is planning to extend its reach to neighbourhood estates islandwide and industrial parks. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Crowne Plaza for more information.

In conjunction with the launch of its Travel Van, Crowne Plaza is also holding a “Spot, Snap and Win” social media contest. Participants can take part by taking a photo of the CP Travel Van and posting the photo along with hashtag #cptravelvan to stand a chance to win dining treats and a getaway at selected IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, other companies including B2B tech group REVEZ Corporation, KFC and Marriott also launched campaigns to alleviate wanderlust among consumers. REVEZ Corporation, for example, used 600 DOOH screens in Singapore for its travel-inspired AR experience that transported consumers to either Japan, Korea or Australia. Meanwhile, KFC created a dining booth featuring a scenic view of Mount Fuji, allowing consumers to take Insta-worthy photos while feasting on its KFC Shoyu Crunch.

Last year, 13 of Marriott International's properties across Asia Pacific recreated signature iconic destination elements of its sister properties for domestic travellers. This was part of the company's #YourDreamDestinationAwaits campaign that sought to bring cross country experiences to hotel guests.

