Marriott recreates iconic elements of sister properties at 13 outlets to quell wanderlust

Marriott International has unveiled a new campaign titled "#YourDreamDestinationAwaits" that brings cross-country experiences to its hotel guests. Throughout the month of November and December, the hotel chain said 13 of its properties across Asia Pacific will recreate signature iconic destination elements of its sister properties for domestic travellers. Some of these elements include the distinctive uniforms, music suited to the destination played throughout the lobby, recognisable decor, or iconic food curated and served.

Among the 13 properties, St. Regis Singapore will recreate signature elements of The St. Regis Bangkok, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur will recreate signature elements of Le Méridien Etoile (Paris), and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will recreate signature elements of JW Marriott Seoul. Other participating outlets include W Brisbane, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, Sheraton Surabaya Hotel & Towers, The Westin Tokyo, and more. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

According to Rajeev Menon, president Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, this initiative comes as the hotel chain acknowledges that “travel-lust” remains strong among travellers amidst travel restrictions. “With this pilot campaign, we want to leverage Marriott International’s significant distribution of hotels across some of world’s most exciting destinations to spark travel inspirations on where Marriott can take them when international travel resumes,” Menon said.



John Toomey, vice president, sales and marketing, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International, added that the campaign is the company’s way of encouraging domestic leisure experiences to engage with its guests. As the festive season approaches, Toomey said: “We believe guests are looking for something different at home, and this fun and innovative campaign aims to provide a welcome respite.”

Tapping on the idea of providing an experiential hotel stay for its guests, Marriott International has also partnered with Wildlife Reserves Singapore to offer wildlife staycation packages for seven of its hotel brands. The staycation package will enable guests to have daily breakfast, along with the choice of any of the two Wildlife Encounter packages curated by WRS: Singapore Zoo Family Experience with Orangutans or River Safari Panda Forest Family Experience. The participating hotel brands are St. Regis, W Singapore, Ritz-Carlton Millenia, Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, Sheraton Towers, Four Points, as well as The Vagabond Club.

Separately, Marriott International has also tied up with Grab in a partnership that will see both companies integrate their offerings in Southeast Asia. The hotel chain will integrate into Grab’s platform in phases across food delivery, payment, transport, loyalty and rewards, as well as advertising. Marriott International will have access to Grab’s customer base via GrabFood, GrabPay, and GrabAds, enabling them to serve a growing pool of customers who are increasingly transacting online.

Meanwhile, GrabFood will feature approximately 600 restaurants and bars from Marriott International’s portfolio in six different Southeast Asian markets, which will be made available on the GrabFood platform in phases starting November.

