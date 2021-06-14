B2B tech firm REVEZ quells wanderlust with AR experience via 600 DOOH screens in SG

B2B technology group REVEZ Corporation aims to delight travel-deprived Singaporeans with travel-inspired AR experiences via 600 DOOH screens in Singapore. The web AR-powered advertising campaign will allow Singaporeans to scan a QR code on the screen, which will then transport them to an immersive experience in one of these countries - Japan, Korea or Australia. Consumers will also receive a discount code from its campaign partner, Burpple, for its dining membership Burpple Beyond.

The campaign is ongoing and will end on 11 August. The DOOH screens are managed by PGK Digital Network’s YOUTV Network islandwide. Web AR refers to augmented reality experiences which are accessible via a web browser rather than an app. According to REVEZ, this means consumers will only need a mobile device and Internet connection to enjoy the immersive experiences, without having to download an app onto the phone. The company explained that web AR allows advertisers to “bypass the resistance to download, high development costs and lengthy approval time from app stores”. By embedding web AR technology in a DOOH screen, REVEZ’s goal was to remove the friction typically associated with AR and sought to transform a conventional media experience with an interactive layer. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to REVEZ for more information.

Victor Neo, deputy board chairman and group CEO of REVEZ, said that the brand wanted to breathe new life into DOOH advertising by using emerging technologies to bring delightful user experiences. By spearheading innovations within the mediatech space, REVEZ hoped to continue to serve the community, especially during a pandemic.

Giulio Dorrucci, founder and CEO of PGK Digital Networks, added that it saw a spike in footfalls around the YOUTV Network as more Singaporeans are encouraged to work from home. “Due to the pandemic, many advertisers are seeking innovative ways to demonstrate the effectiveness of DOOH advertising in reaching heartlanders who are spending more within the neighbourhood,” said Dorrucci.

Separately, the Singapore Tourism Board also decided to use technology to promote travel in Southeast Asia. Last July, it unveiled a community effort named #TravelThrowback aimed at uniting passionate travellers to promote the beauty of Southeast Asia. Consumers were invited to share their favourite travel throwbacks in the region from their photo library by using the specially created “TravelThrowback” Instagram effect available on STB’s official Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Metro Broadcast also tapped on web AR technology for last year's music awards event Hit Awards. The AR mobile game allowed audiences to interact with the singers including Alfred Hui, Jason Chan, James Ng, Hana Kuk, Vincy Chan, Joyce Cheng, Gin Lee and Zaina Sze regardless of time and location.

