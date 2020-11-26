KFC quells wanderlust, brings Mt Fuji to SG consumers in 'immersive' booth

While most of us have to bid sayonara (goodbye) to the idea of travelling to Japan, KFC Singapore is bringing an immersive dining experience from the Land of the Rising Sun to consumers this holiday season. The immersive dining experience is in conjunction with the new KFC Shoyu Crunch chicken it just launched. The dining booth hosts a scenic view of Mount Fuji, allowing consumers to take Insta-worthy photos while digging in to the new chicken.

The booth not only ensures safe distancing between consumers, and also has the words "Do not disturb. I'm currently enjoying my meal in Japan." The experience is available at Ang Mo Kio Hub, Compass One, Funan Mall, Jurong Point, Kallang Stadium, NEX, North Point City, Plaza Singapura, Toa Payoh, and Waterway Point. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to KFC Singapore for additional information.

KFC recently took a "cheesy" jab at its competitors Burger King and McDonald's as part of its campaign titled “Everything’s Better with KFCHEESE”, which places focus on its signature cheese sauce. Done in collaboration with its newly-appointed creative agency The Secret Little Agency (TSLA), the campaign kickstarts a 40-second ad showing KFC’s cheese sauce being poured on everything. This ranges from KFC staples, such as the Zinger, to iconic local dishes. KFC has also cheekily included references to its competitors’ products in the ad, re-enforcing the message that KFC Signature Cheese Sauce is so good, it truly goes with everything.

Meanwhile globally, the brand paused advertising of its iconic 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good" in August. The company said then that it felt that the slogan does not "feel quite right" this year, given the pandemic situation. Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC, said its slogan does not quite fit the current environment. However she reassures that although the use of its slogan will be paused, its food will remain the same.

