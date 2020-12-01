Tissue brand PASEO SG picks Kingdom Digital for digital duties

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) has appointed Malaysia-based Kingdom Digital to manage digital duties for its tissue brand PASEO Singapore. The appointment follows a virtual pitch in March, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and will run for six months. The appointment commenced in October and the agency will be responsible for social media management, including content planning and development, community management, as well as influencer campaign executions for PASEO Singapore.

Work for the brand has already rolled out, with both parties working to promote the launch of PASEO's first-of-its-kind colouring facial tissue box - PASEO Kids Facial Box. Through the PASEO Kids Facial Box, the company hopes to bring the imagination of both kids and adults to life via the art of colouring. This is also a continued effort from the APP Group to spread awareness on the importance of wildlife protection and conservation.

The product comes in two designs. The first concept features pictures of endangered animals from Indonesia’s rich biodiversity, while the second concept features playful dolphins, which has become synonymous to the brand as a result of its popular dolphin-print toilet tissue range.

Kingdom Digital featured the various ways the facial box fits into the everyday life of Singaporean families through relevant content on PASEO's Facebook and Instagram channels.

To boost visibility, Kingdom Digital also tied up with popular mummy influencers Clara Chan and Vanny Tang to raise awareness for the product and drive participation for the PASEO's Kids Facial Box colouring contest, in collaboration with Crayola Singapore. To participate, consumers can purchase the tissue box, colour it and submit a photo of the finished product with a creative caption in the comments section of PASEO's Facebook contest post. The contest ends on 31 December this year.

Christina Lye, country head for APP commercial, Singapore, said besides demonstrating a good understanding of the dynamic digital media scene, Kingdom Digital's strategic recommendation and creative pitch for PASEO was also distinctive. "Through this partnership with Kingdom Digital, we look forward to increasing PASEO’s engagement with our consumers," Lye added.

Meanwhile, Kingdom Digital's CEO Ryan Ong said: "Backed by our refined digital expertise and highly-experienced team, we look forward to helping PASEO strengthen top-of-mind awareness and establish its position as the preferred premium quality tissue brand among consumers."

The agency broke into Singapore last year – marking its first foray into the international market. Kingdom Digital has since bolstered the Singaporean team with a senior content strategist along with a digital account manager, who will be working closely with the local clients.

Enjoyed what you have read? Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates in Southeast Asia's marketing and advertising space!



