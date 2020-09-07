Table for Two Asia and KRDS pair up animal lovers

Dating service Table For Two Asia is partnering up with #PetExpoConnect Expo to organise “From Strangers To Friends” – a virtual matchmaking experience that brings animal lovers together whilst raising funds for 11 registered Animal Welfare Groups in Singapore.

As part of the campaign, Table For Two Asia collaborated with digital agency KRDS Singapore to bring this unique concept to life pro-bono for #PetExpoConnect Expo. Animal lovers can sign up for a chance to be matched with a fellow animal lover and go on a curated virtual date. KRDS Singapore handled all of the digital work, including building the microsite that captures the users' preferences, and working on the social media creatives to promote this. According to the agency, while the launch was purely digital, a significant amount of traction came through word of mouth.

"When it comes to dating amidst a pandemic, increasingly we find people are looking for quality over quantity. That's why we were really excited to create a digital matchmaking platform to help bring animal lovers together during difficult times," said Sunny Johar, digital strategy lead, KRDS Singapore.



#PetExpoConnect Expo and its partners aim to build a community of animal loving families to help reduce the number of animals in shelters and foster homes. "If there were more animal-loving couples, it could potentially mean more loving homes for animals that are currently in shelter and foster homes," said Joanne Ng, founder of Table for Two Asia.



Registration to participate in “From Strangers To Friends” is open until 13 Sept 2020. Table For Two Asia will offer their matchmaking expertise to match as many compatible individuals as possible and host the curated virtual dates.

