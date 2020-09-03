Archetype and GOODSTUPH help Amazon gear up for pet category launch

Amazon Singapore has collaborated with local dog welfare organisation SOSD for its new category for Pet Supplies on its online store. In a statement to Marketing, a spokesperson from Amazon Singapore said the partnership sees SOSD being part of its pets photoshoot for the launch of its Pet Supplies campaign and the "Face of Amazon Pets" contest. Amazon Singapore features the Singapore Specials from SOSD, Roy and Sandy, as part of its celebration of International Dogs Day and launch campaign.

To promote the partnership, Amazon Singapore has dedicated Instagram posts and web banners on its website in support of SOSD. These marketing materials will be live from now until the end of September. PR agency Archetype drove an integrated publicity plan involving media and influencer outreach for the launch campaign and contest, while creative agency GOODSTUPH led the creative conceptualisation and development of social content.

According to the spokesperson, the partnership comes as Amazon Singapore looks to help raise awareness for SOSD’s adoption drive virtually, after seeing how adoption drives are being cancelled to prevent large crowds during this period of time. The spokesperson added that the collaboration is in line with Amazon Singapore's communication approach to focus more on giving back to the community.

Additionally, Amazon Singapore will also be hosting a "Face of Amazon Pets" contest, where it gets pet owners to post pictures of their pets on Instagram to win a chance for their pet to be featured on Amazon.sg and stand a chance to win SG$1,500 worth of prizes. Running until 10 September, the contest aims to celebrate the launch of Pet Supplies on Amazon.sg and increase awareness of the variety of pets Amazon Singapore caters to. The objective of the contest is to find the "next top model" of pets in Singapore which will be featured on Amazon Singapore's online platform.

Amazon Singapore took a social-first approach to promote the launch of the contest. The contest is kickstarted with a video teaser on International Dog Day, featuring a variety of furry and feathered friends as potential contestants flaunting human-like traits, who could be the next "Face of Amazon Pets". Amazon Singapore also enagaged pet influencers such as Baby Buncha to help promote the contest to a wider audience, and leveraged the celebration of International Dog Day to call attention to SOSD’s adoption drive. Amazon Singapore's spokesperson said it has seen positive interest and engagement in the contest and SOSD posts so far.

