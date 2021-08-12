StarHub to provide SG$6m of marketing support to small businesses

StarHub is providing over SG$6 million worth of marketing support free-of-charge to help support small businesses with fewer than 20 employees for over a year. According to the telco, these small businesses typically fly under the radar and may not be familiar with the support measures available to them. Leveraging its omnichannel marketing expertise, the initiative comprises creative online video production, advertisement airtime on StarHub TV, promotions through StarHub Rewards, and heavily discounted enterprise-grade mobile subscriptions.

Through this, businesses will be able to raise their profile and amplify their products and services to StarHub's customers. The move is part of StarHub's newly minted annual initiative, Small Business Day, which seeks to rally Singapore to support small businesses with the goal of helping owners drive sales and advertise their services to a wider, stay-at-home audience.

With the aim of rousing support and driving sales, StarHub has produced three short films centred around three longstanding small businesses – Bugis Street Chuen Chuen Chicken Rice, a 42-year-old family chicken rice business at Jalan Besar; Lucky Star Hair Dressing Salon, a third-generation barbershop located in Upper Bukit Timah; and Lian Hin Tailor, manned by 82-year-old veteran Cha Ah Kau, in Upper Serangoon. Featuring their day-to-day experiences, struggles during the pandemic and stories of hope, the short films have been released on the telco’s website and will be shared on its social media channels over the coming week.

The three video stories will be carried on StarHub TV with free media airtime, through StarHub’s social media pages, and amplified via out-of-home billboards at bus stops and HDB void decks. It will also be listing these businesses as partners on the rewards page of the My StarHub app.

Every month, StarHub aims to provide support to 10 to 20 other small businesses and they can participate by registering their interest online from 23 August. The company is also extending this initiative to allow owners of small businesses access to an exclusive suite of mobile services at a discounted rate, which seeks to help them stay connected with their customers. One of the offerings includes StarHub SmartUC Mobile, where small business owners will be able to make calls using their business phone number, on their mobile phones or laptops, without worrying that their personal numbers will be disclosed to customers at a more affordable price.

Johan Buse, chief, consumer business group, StarHub urged everyone to patronise heartland mom-and-pop stores whenever possible. “Support from the public is paramount; cheer them on as they weather these unprecedented times,” said Buse.

Meanwhile, across the border, Lazada Malaysia launched its Pakej Pintar Niaga (smart business) stimulus package for local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The package was developed with helping local MSMEs digitalise at zero cost in mind, said Darren Rajaratnam, chief operating officer, Lazada Malaysia. MSMEs and homegrown entrepreneurs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits offered by the initiative, such as the waiver of listings fees, access to Lazada University's training, Seller Centre's innovative tools, advertising credits, high-traffic exposure slots, “Free Shipping” incentives, 90-day dedicated support, among others.

