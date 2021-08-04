Former StarHub CMO Jeannie Ong joins MyRepublic in newly created role

MyRepublic has appointed Jeannie Ong to the newly created role of group chief investor relations officer. Ong (pictured) was previously StarHub's chief strategic partnership officer and CMO, where she led the group's corporate communications, investor relations, branding, marketing, and sustainability portfolios. In her new role, she is responsible for establishing and maintaining strong relationships with investors and stakeholders, with a view of leading MyRepublic to an IPO in the near future. She will also be responsible for the company's corporate communications function.

Ong has more than 25 years of experience working as a senior corporate executive, offering management, communication, brand, and marketing advisory to drive growth and transformation for various listed companies. At StarHub, she was also part of the management team that launched the telco's IPO in 2004. She left the telco after 17 years.

Group CEO of MyRepublic, Malcolm Rodrigues, said the new group chief investor relations officer role signals its bold intent to take the company public. "Ong is an investor relations veteran and I am delighted to have her on our team. Her strong industry reputation coupled with her robust business acumen will put us in an advantageous position as our business develops," he added.

Meanwhile, Ong said she is honoured that MyRepublic has invited her to join it at a time where the group is charting its next phase of growth and development, especially for its transformation business. "I look forward to working closely with the team as we roll out our growth plans in Singapore and across the region," she added.

At the same time, the telco has also appointed Tun Tun Myint as its new group chief technology officer. His key responsibilities include strengthening MyRepublic’s next-generation platform-as-a-service and telco-in-a-box solutions that other service providers can license to transform operational models, enabling increased efficiency, effectiveness, and a seamless digital user experience.

Before MyRepublic, Tun was the VP of network at Frontiir, an internet service provider in Myanmar. As one of its earliest employees, he laid the groundwork for the telco’s network engineering and operations team. Tun previously spent close to two years with the company as head of engineering before joining Frontiir.

“It is exciting to be back at MyRepublic, where the innovative spirit, high energy, and bold attitude that I remember have grown even stronger,” said Tun. “I look forward to leading our team of talented engineers to continue developing an agile and disruptive telco for the digital age," he added.

Rodrigues said both Ong and Tun bring an impressive wealth of stellar experience and proven track records, both in Singapore and globally. "I am pleased to have them in my team as we embark on the journey towards MyRepublic’s next major milestone," he said.