Former StarHub marketing veteran Sheralyn Yap joins Razer

Former StarHub head of digital loyalty marketing and partnership Sheralyn Yap (pictured) has joined gaming company Razer as head of Razer Silver (B2C), according to her LinkedIn profile. Razer Silver is Razer's rewards currency that members can use to redeem for products such as discounts off Razer products and digital rewards such as games, gift vouchers, among others.

Yap left her role at StarHub last month after close to 22 years last month in June, where she first began her career in 1999 as a marketing executive. She subsequently rose up the ranks to helm roles including assistant marketing manager, assistant CRM and loyalty marketing manager, and most recently head of digital loyalty marketing and partnership. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Razer for more information regarding Yap's role.

Meanwhile, Razer has been looking to beef up its operations for its new Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore since February this year. Razer CEO Tan Min Liang said in a LinkedIn post previously that it is hiring for approximately 1,000 positions at the new office. According to its careers page, Razer is currently hiring a senior/community specialist (global) and community intern under its global marketing function. For its APAC sales and marketing team, Razer is looking for a key account sales manager for Japan as well as an associate regional marketing manager and an eCommerce development manager for Singapore.

It is also searching for a country manager in the Philippines and Indonesia respectively to manager Razer Gold, its e-wallet currency. In February this year, Razer also acquired Controller Gear, a California-based accessories brand for gamers. The move aims to strengthen Razer's position as a premium player in the gaming space.

Related articles:

StarHub wraps up creative pitch with TSLA appointment

StarHub's digital loyalty marketing lead Sheralyn Yap departs after nearly 22 years

Razer hunts for marketing talent as it opens 1,000 new positions for SEA HQ

Razer acquires console accessories brand Controller Gear

Razer earns praise from Ryan Reynolds for responding to call for masks