StarHub offers SG$120 worth of deals to customers who turn in illegal set-up boxes

StarHub will grant SG$120 worth of subscriptions and products to customers willing to part ways with pirate set-top boxes that may not be in compliance with the proposed amendments to Singapore’s Copyright Act. In exchange, customers will get free two-year rental of StarHub TV+ Box, and a plug-and-play Android TV-based media player with Ultra HD 4K support and fast WiFi connectivity. This is part of StarHub's goal to encourage the move towards legitimate content sources ahead of time.

Customers can enjoy the deal by turning in their old pirate boxes for free and safe disposal at selected StarHub Shops, and sign up for StarHub’s newly-launched TV+ deal. The initiative will end on 31 August 2021. Aligned with its electronic waste management ethos, StarHub will destroy and dispose of the pirate boxes in a responsible and sustainable way in partnership with a reputable e-waste recycler.

Johan Buse, chief, consumer business group, StarHub, said that the company is delighted to be able to support the creation of original content, uphold intellectual property rights, and make a stand against piracy. He added that there is “no better time than now” to cast away outmoded illegal boxes, support original, and try StarHub TV+. “Be it 5G streaming or ‘live’ TV, mobile or lean-back viewing, we are thrilled to give customers choice in how and where they consume content, with unmatched affordability, breadth of content and service quality,” said Buse.

This move follows the Ministry of Law’s proposal to revise the Copyright Act with the new Copyright Bill. The strengthening of copyright laws is an attempt to stay abreast of changes in how content is created, distributed, and used. Under the new bill, selling set-top boxes offering access to pirated online streams of movies and television shows would be outlawed, with tightened regulations to make it more difficult for retailers to evade legal action, reported ST. If passed, the Ministry said that the amendments in the Bill will be expected to take effect in November 2021.

StarHub recently appointed TSLA as its creative agency following a three-month pitch earlier last month in June. TSLA replaces the incumbent BLKJ, which had worked together with StarHub since 2018. More recently, the company also saw the departure of nearly 22-year veteran Sheralyn Yap, who left her position as its head of digital loyalty marketing and partnership and joined Razer last week.

