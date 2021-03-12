After Netflix, OPPO taps on Hans Zimmer to create tunes for latest smartphone

OPPO has followed Netflix's footsteps, and roped in German film composer Hans Zimmer to create ringtones and notifications for its latest flagship product, the OPPO Find X3 Pro. The smartphone brand said in a press release that this is to ensure its phone comes with "superb audio quality", and added that the new tunes will be inspired by the "spirit of human-centric innovation and exploration".

In a similar effort last August, Netflix took its sonic branding to a higher level by engaging Zimmer to jazz up its iconic "ta-dum" sound that is heard at the beginning of every episode on its platform. This came as the company wanted a longer version of its introduction sound when Netflix's films are being played in theatres. The brief was for Zimmer to make use of the current sound and turn it into something longer, emphasising the need to retain the "ta-dum" sound as the team wanted to ensure the new tune tied back to its brand.

Besides engaging consumers with Zimmer's audio bites, OPPO is also looking to engage its consumers in Singapore through their sense of sight with its #AwakenColour campaign. Launched in line with its new product, the campaign seeks to engage consumers here in Singapore by unlocking their senses to a new spectrum of colours and bringing them rich, visual experiences. As part of the #AwakenColour campaign, OPPO is holding its first-ever photography exhibition, "Painting With Light". Located at the ArtScience Museum and taking place from 10 April to 16 May 2021, the photography exhibition will showcase works captured using the Find X3 Pro by four local photographers: Wilfred Lim, Venus Oh, Kimberly Kiong and editor-in-chief of NYLON Singapore Adele Chan.

The "Painting With Light" exhibition explores the use of angles in photography, at an aerial, macro and eye-level. Through the photos captured by the local photographers from these various photograph angles, OPPOS looks to show visitors the "mesmerising colour palettes" of Singapore that is brought out by its OPPO FindX3 Pro smartphone. Besides featuring work of the local photographers, the ‘Painting with Light’ exhibition will also feature works from the community. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to OPPO for additional information.

On a global front, OPPO will also launch a global photography campaign that invites OPPO users from around the world to send a message to the future with image-led stories. Titled "2121 Future Photography Project", the campaign will take place on OPPO's Instagram account from April onwards, and the public is encouraged to share a single or multiple photos about nature and humanity tagged with #dearfuture2121. The campaign will also see OPPO's global brand ambassador Eddie Redmayne participating in it, as well as a collaboration with National Geographic photographer, Joel Sartore, who will curate an "Endangered Colour Campaign", using video and images shot on the Find X3 Pro.

OPPO is not the first smartphone brand to demonstrate the prowess of its product through a large-scale event in Singapore. Earlier last month, Samsung called on aspiring storytellers to create content for its branded film festival "Short & Sharp" taking place in May. Through the initiative, Samsung looked to highlight the advanced photography and videography features of its latest smartphone series, the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Instead of an exhibition, Samsung created a competition where content creators are urged to submit a one-minute short film shot on any mobile phone based on the theme “What the World Needs Now” - even an iPhone. This theme is inspired by the new world Singaporeans live, work and play, according to Samsung, where the pandemic has moved people to express hope, joy, compassion and humanity in new ways. Among the entries submitted, Samsung will be shortlisting 15 finalists, who will then work with well-known local film industry stars to co-create content using its Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G mobile phone.

