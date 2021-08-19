Shopee packs a punch with Jackie Chan as face of 9.9 shopping festival

Shopee has partnered Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan to kick off its 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Users in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brazil can catch Chan on Shopee Live and play Jackie Chan-themed in-app games on 9.9 Super Shopping Day. Chan is featured in a new kungfu-inspired commercial carrying out a range of activities across all its year-end shopping festivals. Shopee is using this to make online shopping more fun and enjoyable by featuring Jackie Chan in a range of activities across all its signature end of year shopping festivals.

Chan will also be featured on Shopee Live on 9 September for an exclusive interview to share about his first Shopee commercial. Shopee is also handing out prizes and vouchers through Jackie Chan trivia and games, as well as limited-edition posters signed personally by him by participating in special contests and giveaways rolling out on Shopee’s social media channels. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Shopee regarding the collaboration.

Head of marketing, Shopee Singapore, Chua Cheng Xun said that Jackie Chan is “one of the world’s most recognised entertainers, with fans of all ages”. Engaging Chan is part of Shopee’s goal to “make the year-end more fun and enjoyable for everyone”.

“I enjoy putting a smile on people’s faces. It’s exciting to partner with Shopee to celebrate the action-packed year-end festival and bring more joy to my fans and Shopee users. I had a lot of fun working with Shopee and I think people of all ages will enjoy the activities and content that we have prepared together,” said Chan.

Aside from Chan, Shopee has used local entertainer Mark Lee to front its marketing campaigns this year. In a previously conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, chief commercial officer of Shopee, Zhou Junjie, said that Lee was seen as someone who Singaporeans have grown up with, and that he united Singaporeans across all ages and races, further emphasising Shopee’s heartland approach. Additionally, Shopee said that it believes that localised content brings users together as it is closer to the heart, and a lot more relatable.

Related articles:

Shopee launches new loyalty programme for brands and merchants

First PCK, now Mark Lee: Why Shopee SG is banking on a hyper local marketing strategy

Shopee SG gets hyperlocal with Phua Chu Kang as new brand ambassador

Shopee scores Cristiano Ronaldo as regional brand ambassador

LazMall adds Korean actor Hyun Bin to cart as first regional brand ambassador

HK actor Jackie Chan mocked on social for wanting to join Chinese Communist Party