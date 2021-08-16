LazMall adds Korean actor Hyun Bin to cart as first regional brand ambassador

Lazada Group has selected South Korean actor Hyun Bin (pictured) as LazMall's first regional brand ambassador. For the kick-off celebrations of LazMall's third anniversary and 9.9, the first of the year-end mega campaigns, Hyun Bin will headline a short film capturing the imaginations of fans in a character reminiscent of his popular action sequences. In the TVC, Hyun Bin will star as an agent on a covert mission commandeering a crew of operatives. In a fun and celebratory twist, his character will release thousands of LazMall care packages for the public.

CMO Mary Zhou said Hyun Bin's expansive portfolio of films and TV dramas makes him a familiar personality "respected for his genuine personality and extraordinary dedication to his craft" by fans worldwide. "This highly resonates with LazMall's brand promise of authenticity, quality and a trusted online destination for consumers to enjoy a convenient shopping experience," she explained. Hyun Bin has starred in several TV dramas and box office hits, including Secret Garden, Memories of the Alhambra and Crash Landing on You.

"I look forward to creating lots of fun times together, starting with the 9.9 shopping festival. I wish everyone good health and hope you stay safe until we can meet again in person," Hyun Bin said. He added that it was incredibly fun shooting the short film. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Lazada for additional information.

LazMall currently works with more than 32,000 local and international brands on its platform. Earlier this month, it introduced a new personalised portal, LazMall Prestige, featuring a portfolio of eight categories with over 50 premium brands such as Bacha Coffee, Bang & Olufsen, Elemis, Longines, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Shanghai Tang, SMEG, and La Mer.

In line with its upcoming 9.9 shopping festival, Lazada's mascot Lazzie will also make his idol trainee debut via Lazada's newest addition on LazGames – Lazzie Star. Shoppers can help Lazzie to "level up" to become a Super Star, by completing a series of daily tasks and special missions that will unlock exclusive platform and seller vouchers as well as Lazada Bonus rewards.

Last year, South Korean actor Lee Min Ho was named the Group's first regional brand ambassador. Lee fronted commercials for its shopping festivals, beginning with the 11.11 Shopping Festival during which he partnered with local brand ambassadors across Southeast Asia. Lazada's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE previously that Lee represented the joy of this generation, having put a smile on fans' faces with his encouraging personality, something it hopes shoppers do when using Lazada's platform.

