Sentosa CMO Lynette Ang steps down, media pitch ongoing

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) chief marketing officer Lynette Ang is stepping down from her role after almost four years with the company. She first took on the role in January 2017, when SDC's current marketing division was newly-formed. With her departure, Chin Sak Hin, assistant chief executive, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), will oversee the marketing and experience division in the interim, according to a SDC spokesperson.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Ang (pictured) said she is taking a break from full-time employment after more than 25 years of non-stop working. She also said she will be using this time to engage with her other areas of interest and discover new ones, adding that it is “a time of serendipity” for her.

Ang added that one of the most fulfilling outcomes during her time there was the turnaround in local visitorship, which saw a 10% growth after some years of decline. She attributed this positive outcome to the efforts of the wider team at Sentosa, adding that she is proud to have walked the journey with them.

“Contributing to that outcome were the many memorable events and campaigns we ran such as the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event in 2019, the FunFest event featuring the beloved Sanrio characters and also brand campaigns such as campaigns which have evolved to address the current mindsets/needs of locals for having a ‘holiday’ (albeit in Singapore!),” Ang said.

SDC’s spokesperson said as chief marketing officer, Ang played a key role in elevating the organisation’s brand and marketing efforts. Under her leadership, SDC’s marketing and experience division is said to have undergone a “significant transformation” that sharpened the organisation’s focus on creating great guest experiences and encouraging visits to Sentosa’s offerings. The spokesperson added that in the past year, Ang has also led the division in supporting its tenants through business challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We take this opportunity to thank Ang for her valuable contributions and leadership, and wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” SDC’s spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, SDC has recently called for a media pitch. In a GeBiz tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the appointment is for two years with an option to extend for one more. The appointed agency is tasked to deliver innovative, digital-first in thinking media ideas and executions that are on-brand, on-brief and on-budget, for both domestic and international audience. The agency also has to produce a consumer-centric approach by understanding consumer pain points and target the right customer with the right messages, to ensure positive customer experiences throughout the journey.

Additionally, the agency will have to leverage on data and analytics tools and platforms, and harness different research and insights to develop digital-first marketing strategies and creative ideas. It will also have to leverage on martech to harness the power of data and analytics, and work with the other partner agencies to ensure regular tracking, monitoring and optimising of campaigns, especially in tracking creative effectiveness with clearly established KPIs. SDC has also tapped on R3 as its consultant on this pitch.

This year saw SDC ramping up efforts in driving footfall to the island. In its latest brand campaign “Make Time for a Holiday”, SDC re-introduced the island and positioned it as a holiday destination for Singaporeans. To attract more visitors, it has also partnered with its tenants to roll out over 50 new offerings. Themed around Island Life, Heritage Discovery, Wellness Escape, and Nature Adventure, the offerings are said to feature hybrid leisure experiences that integrate on-site and virtual elements.

Earlier this year when social restrictions were in place, SDC tapped on the virtual space to continue its marketing efforts. Aside from engaging potential visitors through social media posts, the organisation launched its own version of Sentosa Crossing, a digital reimagination of Sentosa island in the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It also further engaged locals by helping a Singaporean couple host a virtual wedding on Sentosa Crossing amidst the stringent social restrictions.

