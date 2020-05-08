Sentosa unveils branded destination on Nintendo's Animal Crossing

With most of us locked up at home as we fight COVID-19, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is trying bring a state of fun to our homes. SDC has launched its own version of Sentosa Crossing, a digital reimagination of Sentosa island in the popular Nintendo Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The launch also marks the first Animal Crossing: New Horizons island getaway to be developed by a Singapore brand, according to SDC.

Released in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has gained popularity globally with players escaping to their own virtual paradise while at home, transforming “uninhabited islands” into getaways that their families and friends can also “visit”.

Sentosa Crossing aims to unlock further possibilities by leveraging on Sentosa’s iconic attractions and offerings to bring its island charm into players’ homes. Players visiting Sentosa Crossing will also be able to explore a recreation of Sentosa – from beach bars to nature trails and even a spot for some yoga by the beach. SDC collaborated with creative agency BBH Singapore for the launch of Sentosa Crossing. In the coming weeks, Sentosa's social media channels will broadcast the life and experience on this new island, and it will also be hosting tours and events. Marketing has reached out for additional questions.

Lynette Ang, chief marketing officer, SDC said, while exploring these leisure experiences, guests can also be inspired with ideas for future outings to Sentosa. According to Ang, through its virtual offerings, the organisation aims to encourage everyone to make time for an “island getaway” as a break is important for one’s mental wellbeing.

“We are planning to offer more novel leisure options for our guests and very much look forward to welcoming everyone back to The State of Fun again soon. Meanwhile, until we see you again, do stay home and stay safe,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Ash, head of strategy, BBH Singapore said necessity is the mother of invention - the pandemic has seen people find creative ways to carry on with parts of their pre-COVID lives, and the whimsical world of Animal Crossing has provided a timely escape from the depths of confinement.

“Amazingly, how people were spending their time in the game mirrored how they chose to spend their time on the island - from exploring to eating, dancing to dating. The opportunity just presented itself,” she added. Part of a series of free online leisure offerings, Sentosa Crossing is an illustration of SDC’s continuous efforts to explore innovative and novel solutions that deepen engagement with guests. Among other unique offerings launched recently by SDC include a series of curated beats on Spotify, a daily dose of golden-hour-calm hosted on Sentosa’s Instagram page, tutorial series on recreating cocktails offered in Sentosa, as well as virtual yoga.

In addition, SDC also worked with BBH Singapore to create Zoom backgrounds to add joy to work meetings. The backgrounds include an array of shots to showcase Sentosa's beaches, attraction sites such as the Madame Tussauds museum, as well as its iconic beach clubs.

Recently, Nintendo revealed it recorded a 41% year-over-year increase in profit, largely due to the success of the game Animal Crossing, and the Nintendo Switch gaming console it runs on. The company has sold over 30 million copies of Animal Crossing games across all editions, in which 13.4 million were sold in its first six weeks itself.

