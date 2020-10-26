Sentosa unveils slew of initiatives to drive footfall into island

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has launched a campaign and simultaneously rolled out over 50 diverse new offerings to encourage locals to make time for a holiday. Themed around Island Life, Heritage Discovery, Wellness Escape, and Nature Adventure, the offerings are said to feature hybrid leisure experiences that integrate on-site and virtual elements, insider tours to hidden gems, and SG$100 holiday packages, amongst others. The various Sentosa Insider Tours will progressively be rolled out from October 2020 and over the coming months.

The campaign comes after SDC found that majority of Singaporeans (56%) surveyed do not see the need to take leave from work as they are working from home. This is even though 90% of the same respondents understand that taking regular breaks to unwind and relax allows one to be more productive. The findings come from a survey with 1,061 respondents, commissioned by SDC in August 2020 to examine how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Singaporeans’ views and attitudes towards leisure time. This is part of SDC's efforts to understand and anticipate the needs of Sentosa’s guests.

In a statement to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from SDC said it will be collaborating with its appointed agencies comprising BBH Singapore, UM Singapore and Zeno Communications Singapore, to amplify the campaign through a range of owned, paid and earned platforms.

Lynette Ang, chief marketing officer, SDC, said the survey findings showed it that Singaporeans should make time to take a break and have a getaway, amidst the blurring of home and work boundaries due to remote working arrangements. Additionally, the survey found that 81% of respondents agreed that adults should have playtime, similar to children. "We are therefore launching a range of free and attractively-priced offerings where locals can rediscover new gems safely at Singapore’s own holiday island. Whether you are a foodie, looking to go off the beaten path to explore our heritage and nature trails, or curious about what happens behind-the-scenes in Sentosa, there will be something for everyone," Ang added.

For one of its new offerings, SDC partnered with its tenants to launch a series of Sentosa Insider Tours. The tours are said to offer insights into the workings of Sentosa’s attractions, as well as hands-on experiences that will bring guests closer to the island’s nature and heritage. Some of the tenants SDC partnered with are Madame Tussauds Singapore, AJ Hackett Sentosa, One Faber Group, and Royal Albatross, who have curated behind-the-scenes tours and hands-on experiences for Singaporeans. SDC has also launched its own Marine ConservAction tour, which is a one-hour programme where guests will understand the effects of litter on marine life and how they can do their part to protect the environment while contributing to marine conservation. The tour will include the hands-on experience of litter picking along Sentosa’s beaches.

Besides the insider tours, SDC will also be working with National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) and five local travel agents to curate 10 guided tours featuring Sentosa’s array of leisure offerings, including attractions, nature and heritage experiences, as well as various dining options. In December, SDC will also launch its first sustainability-themed tour that enables guests to experience behind-the-scenes efforts on conservation and sustainability, and encourage them to embrace sustainable actions through experiencing Island Life at Sentosa. The tour will be the first of an upcoming series of sustainability-themed tours, as part of the progressive roll-out of Sentosa’s SG$100 Getaway Deals.

As part of its new offerings, SDC will also be launching masterclasses for Singaporeans to get tips on how to create the Sentosa experience on their own. At these masterclasses, Singaporeans can garner insights on how to whip up a Risotto and Gnocchi Dish for free at Trapizza, the beach-side casual Italian restaurant at Shangri-La’s Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, or find out the secrets behind signature cocktails at Tanjong Beach Club.

