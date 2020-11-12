Sentosa launches new brand film to position island as 'idyllic escape'

As part of its latest brand campaign which encourages Singaporeans to make time for a holiday, Sentosa Development Corporation has unveiled a brand film to re-introduce the island and position it as a holiday destination.

The new brand film presents Sentosa as an idyllic escape away from the hustle and bustle of the city. It also showcases the nature and attractions of the island in a different light, while inviting Singaporeans to rediscover the island. Done in collaboration with BBH Singapore, the film features an "island boy" exploring Sentosa island and its attractions in his imagination. The film is said to borrow the style of classic musicals and children's films, and is completed with an "unforgettable" song.

Aside from the film, marketing efforts for the brand campaign, which will last for six months, extends through social media, digital and out-of-home (OOH) channels. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that the film will be promoted through social channels, while marketing materials such as posters would be used to drive footfall to the island.

Sentosa's "Make Time for a Holiday" campaign was launched after Sentosa found that majority of Singaporeans (56%) surveyed do not see the need to take leave from work as they are working from home. This is even though 90% of the same respondents understand that taking regular breaks to unwind and relax allows one to be more productive. Singaporeans have been used to taking their holidays overseas, and as travel borders remain largely closed, the idea of a holiday has taken a backseat.

Mira Bharin, director, brand, marketing and communications, Sentosa Development Corporation, said the objective of the campaign is to showcase Sentosa as "the ultimate getaway" for locals who need a break but are unable to travel overseas. "Leveraging our unique proposition as Singapore’s own holiday island, we have launched a range of offerings to encourage locals to make time for a holiday, while rediscovering new gems safely in Sentosa,"

Adeline Siow, senior creative, BBH Singapore, added that it wanted to portray Sentosa in a different light through the film, as its audiences are already familiar with Sentosa's attractions and offerings. "With the impossibility of traveling overseas, there was an opportunity for us to present Sentosa as a magical island far from Singapore; with inspiration derived from old tourism ads and musicals," Siow said.

Last month, Sentosa launched the campaign by rolling out over 50 diverse new offerings for Singaporeans. Themed around Island Life, Heritage Discovery, Wellness Escape, and Nature Adventure, the offerings are said to feature hybrid leisure experiences that integrate on-site and virtual elements, insider tours to hidden gems, and SG$100 holiday packages, amongst others. The various Sentosa initiatives will progressively be rolled out over the coming months.

