Sentosa hunts for consultant to manage ad agency

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is searching for a consultant for the management of its ad agency for a period of two years with the option to extend for another two. According to Gebiz, the contract begins on 1 November 2021 and ends on 31 October 2023. Interested parties must have relevant proven track record and a minimum of three years experience in providing consultancy services for similar nature of services. The tender closes on 11 August. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SDC for comment.

SDC recently appointed GOVT Singapore, Section and OLIVER to manage creative and digital duties. Under the consortium arrangement, GOVT will undertake the role of strategic creative agency, and Section will take on digital and UI/UX duties, while OLIVER will oversee creative and production. SDC previously worked with BBH Communications (Asia Pacific), which was also vying for the account alongside TBWA\ Singapore. At the same time, it also reappointed Mediabrands' UM to handle media duties. PHD and Mindshare were also eyeing the account. Both creative and media accounts are for a period of two years with the option to extend for another, and R3 managed the pitches.

The media pitch was called last year and the agency is responsible for delivering innovative, digital-first in thinking media ideas and executions that are on-brand, on-brief and on-budget, for both domestic and international audience. The creative pitch was called in January this year with the agency handling creative production, social and digital duties.

Meanwhile, SDC's marketing team also witnessed a reshuffle. The company split its marketing and experience team into two separate divisions in April: the marketing and guest experience division, and the business and experience development division. At the same time, Mira Bharin leads the new marketing and guest experience division as divisional director, marketing and guest experience.

