Sentosa hunts for new deputy director of brand and marketing

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) is looking to hire a new deputy director of brand and marketing. In a LinkedIn job post, SDC said the appointed individual will be tasked to define and establish the mid to long-term branding and marketing strategies aimed at driving Sentosa’s brand growth locally and regionally. He or she will need to ensure that all marketing efforts rolled out aligns with Sentosa’s goals and values.

The appointed individual will also have to drive growth in guest visitation and spend metrics, as well as develop and execute integrated marketing campaigns and initiatives across all relevant marketing channels. Additionally, the individual has to ensure a consistent holistic brand experience for guests across different platforms (online, offline, and on-island), and is tasked to translate these experiences into brand love and loyalty.

The job post also said the appointed individual will manage SDC's annual marketing budget, as well as its internal and external stakeholders, including media and creative agencies. SDC is currently in the process of choosing a media and creative partner, having called for a pitch in December and January respectively. According to GeBiz, SDC has shortlisted Mediabrands, Mindshare, and PHD for the media pitch. Meanwhile, BBH Communications, GOVT, TBWA\ Singapore, and Huge are vying for SDC's creative account. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to SDC to see when a decision is likely to be made.

To fill the role of deputy director of brand and marketing, SDC is looking someone with 10 to 15 years of experience in consumer marketing, with at least five years in leadership/supervisory position. Additionally, experience with global FMCG firms and/or advertising/media agencies will be an advantage. The individual will need expertise in both long-term brand/product as well as short-term acquisition and tactical marketing, as well as a proven track record in delivering exceptional integrated campaign planning and execution with strong brand stewardship. SDC is also looking for an individual that is a highly-driven, execution-focused leader with an extensive experience leading cross-functional team. He or she also needs to be able serve as an effective proxy for SDC's divisional director/head and broader senior leadership team.

SDC's hunt for a deputy director of brand and marketing comes just three months after its former chief marketing officer, Lynette Ang, stepped down from her role. With her departure, assistant chief executive Chin Sak Hin now oversees the marketing and experience division in the interim. Ang was with SDC for almost four years, and first took on the role in January 2017, when SDC's current marketing division was newly-formed.

