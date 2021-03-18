OPPO taps 72andSunny SG for global brand duties

OPPO has appointed 72andSunny Singapore as one of its global brand agency partners following a pitch with multiple agencies across Asia and Europe. The agency will work with OPPO to grow and help build the brand in key markets worldwide.

Founded in 2004, OPPO has since expanded its footprint to more than 40 countries and regions across five continents, including Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. OPPO's global senior brand director, Derek Sun, said 72andSunny impressed the team with its strategic clarity, deep insight into culture and modern non-traditional thinking. Meanwhile, 72andSunny’s Singapore president Ida Siow added that it is excited to do great things with OPPO. "Nothing energises us more than partnering with ambitious brands to take that ambition even further," she said. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to 72andSunny for additional information.

Siow was promoted last month, two years after joining the agency in 2019 as executive strategy director. She has over 15 years experience in major networks worldwide. Meanwhile, the latest appointment by OPPO follows a slew of wins including GIC, NTUC Link, Lazada, beIN Sports, Tillamook and Facebook for Business.

Separately, OPPO is on the lookout for a global media strategy lead who will be based in Shenzhen. The individual will shape the overall media strategy direction and improve its campaigns to be more integrated, effective and efficient. He or she will report to global media director Jan Harling.

Harling said in a LinkedIn post previously that the global media strategy lead is responsible for turning data into actionable insights and formulating media strategies with the overall communication and business goals as the top priority. He or she will also work closely with product, website, social and PR teams to align and successively improve OPPO’s approach on audiences, competitors and business insights.

In line with the launch of its latest flagship product, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, the smartphone roped in German film composer Hans Zimmer to create ringtones and notifications for the new phone. According to the brand, it wanted to ensure the phone comes with "superb audio quality" and the tunes are inspired by the "spirit of human-centric innovation and exploration".

