OPPO hunts for global media strategy lead

OPPO is currently on the hunt for a global media strategy lead, who will be based in Shenzhen, to shape the overall media strategy direction and improve its campaigns to be more integrated, effective and efficient. The individual will report to global media director Jan Harling.

According to Harling in a LinkedIn post, the global media strategy lead is responsible for turning data into actionable insights and formulating media strategies with the overall communication and business goals as the top priority. He or she will also work closely with product, website, social and PR teams to align and successively improve OPPO’s approach on audiences, competitors and business insights.

Harling added that the individual will work to inform audience targeting, help to spot business opportunities, select media channels, adapt messaging and shape the consumer journey tailored to key touchpoints across paid, owned and earned media.

Key requirements include nine years of working experience in the marketing/advertising/media industry, the ability to drive thought leadership and guidance, PowerPoint skills, and fluency in English and Mandarin, among others. Harling told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that the media team plans to build the brand and drive more digital investments this year. Particular regions of focus include Asia Pacific, Latin America and Western Europe. Meanwhile, the pandemic has also encouraged OPPO to focus more on precision for its media plans, Harling said.

Separately in 2019, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hired former head of strategy planning at JWT Malaysia Bhaskar Thakur as marketing strategy director for Asia Pacific based in Shenzhen. He is responsible for building the OPPO brand across the region through marketing activities in all key markets and identify marketing solutions. That same year, it appointed Brian Shen as VP and president of global marketing, while promoting Alen Wu to VP and president of global sales. The appointments come as OPPO sought to establish global sales and marketing business units to drive its integrated development in markets worldwide.

The brand is currently working with VaynerMedia for digital duties in Southeast Asia, and is expected to launch what it touts to be the world's first end-to-end billion colour flagship smartphone OPPO Find X3 Pro on 11 March.

