MSF hunts for digital agency months after naming social media partner

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is on the lookout for an agency to manage digital duties for a period of two years, with an option to extend for up to two more years. According to a Gebiz tender document seen by MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, the agency will support MSF's digital communications efforts and transform its eco-system of digital platforms to better serve and engage citizens. Duties include digital auditing and strategy, content planning, social media buys management services, account management services, content development, digital campaigns, regular content analysis and reviews, and community management and user engagement.

The agency is also responsible for building stronger MSF brand awareness and affinity, through assisting with long-term development of digital strategy and daily content programming. A briefing will be held on 28 June at 2.30 pm via Zoom and the tender closes on 12 July. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to MSF with questions regarding the pitch.

The tender for a digital agency comes months after it concluded its social media pitch in March this year, appointing One9ninety to handle the account. One9ninety is responsible for providing end-to-end and integrated social media marketing solutions for the Facebook and Instagram channels of National Council on Problem Gambling. This followed a pitch called in January this year which saw 16 agencies vying for the account, including Edelman, KRDS, Mediacorp, and Metia Group. According to the tender document then, the appointed social media agency is required to formulate a social media strategy, content, advertising strategy and campaigns.

MSF previously worked with Asia PR Werks in 2018 for PR duties. Seven other agencies including Burson-Marsteller, Publicis Singapore, Ninemer Public Relations, and Tactic PR were vying for the account then. Asia PR Werkz was tasked to raise awareness of the Ministry’s Rehabilitation and Protection Group’s work, which included caring for and protecting children and vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect and self-neglect.

Photo courtesy: 123RF