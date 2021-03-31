McDonald's SG unveils staycation packages, eyes more subscribers for marketing EDMs

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates in the marketing and advertising scene.

McDonald's Singapore has partnered with Klook to launch two staycation packages at the Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore, one for couples and another targeted at families. Each staycation package comes with an exclusive McDonald’s take-home merchandise such as McDonald’s loungewear set, cushions, eyemasks, as well as in-store dining vouchers.

Made available on Klook's booking platform, the packages will be exclusively available first to customers who have subscribed to McDelivery Inbox Treats. To join McDonald's subscription, consumers will have to update their McDonald's account preferences to agree to receive marketing materials from the company. According to the McDelivery website, the McDelivery Inbox Treats offers year-long benefits including exclusive surprise treats, birthday treats, and updates on McDonald's launches and deals.

McDonald's spokesperson told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it will be releasing priority booking links for subscribers on 8 April. Non-subscribers will be able to make their bookings from 12 April to 15 April.

McDonald's staycation package is part of its "Nights In" campaign this year, which looks to encourage consumers in Singapore to enjoy their McDonald's favourites in the comfort of their own homes. Last year in October, the fast food company launched its McDelivery Night In loungewear collection which consisted of a loungewear set and an eyemask. The complimentary sleeping mask was available to consumers who make a purchase of SG$18 and above using the promo code "mcdnightin" on the McDelivery app or web platforms. Meanwhile, the loungewear collection was made available to both male and female consumers who order the McDelivery Night In Bundle for SG$24.90, which comprises the Happy Sharing Box B and loungewear set.

According to McDonald's spokesperson then, the company promoted the campaign through social, digital, out-of-home and print advertising. On the day of launch, McDonald's saw an overwhelming amount of traffic, eventually leading to its website and app crashing on eager fans.

With travel restrictions still in place due to COVID-19, brands and hotels in Singapore have been appealing to consumers' sense of wanderlust with unique staycation packages and enticing hotel features. Recently, Capella partnered with hotel bar Manhattan to curate three different bottled cocktails for hotel guests: Manhattan’s signature drink Aged Manhattan, Negroni, and 1536. The cocktails are made available for purchase

exclusively in the villas and rooms of Capella Singapore, according to a press release.

Last November, Marriott International also attempted to spice up its hotels to further entice guests to stay with its hotels. For the months of November and December, the hotel chain recreated signature iconic destination elements of its sister properties for domestic travellers for 13 of its properties across Asia Pacific. Some of these elements include the distinctive uniforms, music suited to the destination played throughout the lobby, recognisable decor, or iconic food curated and served. Among the 13 properties, St. Regis Singapore will recreate signature elements of The St. Regis Bangkok, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur will recreate signature elements of Le Méridien Etoile (Paris), and JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta will recreate signature elements of JW Marriott Seoul.

McDonald's is also not the only brand to tie up with hotels in Singapore for themed staycations. Wildlife Reserves Singapore previously partnered with Millennium Hotels and Resorts, as well as Marriott International, to launch wildlife staycation packages. The partnerships saw specially-curated staycation packages for guests where personalised experiences at WRS’ wildlife parks such as "Millennium Wild Experience with the Orangutans" and "Millennium Wild Experience with the Pandas" are available when they book a staycation with the hotel.

Separately, UNIQLO and cosmetic retailer Lush collaborated with Fairmont Singapore to launch a staycation package specifically for mothers. Calling it a "mumcation", the package consists of a massage and afternoon tea. UNIQLO also provided hotel guests with a two-piece loungewear set from its loungewear collection – the women ultra stretch AIRism short sleeve set. Meanwhile, Lush provided guests with a curated bath kit which consists of a bath bomb, bubble bar and a face mask.

