WRS brings personalised wildlife experience to Millennium Hotels and Resorts' guests with latest partnership

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) has partnered Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) to offer guests at the hotel personalised experiences. The partnership will see specially-curated staycation packages for guests where personalised experiences at WRS’ wildlife parks such as "Millennium Wild Experience with the Orangutans" and "Millennium Wild Experience with the Pandas" are available when they book a staycation with the hotel.

Through these experiences, guests are able to enjoy an exclusive session with WRS’ animal care team to learn more about the orangutans or pandas. In addition, they are able to go behind-the-scenes for up-close encounters with the animals. Additionally, the hotel will bring wildlife experiences to its Stay-Home-Notice (SHN) and quarantined guests by providing guests with WRS’ "Hello from the Wild Side" virtual programme. The programme is hosted by WRS’ animal care team, and will allow SHN and quarantined guests to virtually interact with WRS' animals and get a unique glimpse into the animal care team's routines and enrichment activities from an insider's perspective. The partnership between WRS and MHR also provides more benefits for both organisation's loyalty programme members with discounts.

In a statement to Marketing, Saurabh Prakash, group vice president, marketing, MHR said the partnership will run until 31 March 2021. He added that both WRS and MHR are promoting the collaboration through various media channels. This includes digital media, print, working with KOLs and social media channels, as well as communication to both MHR and WRS loyalty programme members through EDMs.

Prakash also told Marketing it chose to partner with WRS as it wanted to partner a Singapore attraction that would evoke sentiments of nostalgia and excitement, being a homegrown hotel group. "WRS’ wildlife parks - Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo - have always been top choice attractions for Singaporeans of all ages. Growing up, Singaporeans will remember school excursions to the zoo or first dates at the Jurong Bird Park," he said.

The partnership also allows MHR to engage its guests with personalised experiences and align its marketing strategies with the government’s drive to encourage Singaporeans to enjoy mini-holidays in their own backyard. “It is an ideal solution in these extraordinary times," Prakash added. The partnership is in line with Singapore Tourism Board's "SingapoRediscovers" campaign, which aims to drive local demand, support local lifestyle and tourism business, and encourage Singaporeans and residents to explore different sides of Singapore.



Irene Lin, chief marketing officer, WRS, said since leisure travel overseas will only likely resume "some time away", the partnership provides Singaporeans with a chance to explore and rediscover what makes Singapore special and unique. “We are excited to be joining hands with industry partners like MHR and bringing our wildlife experiences to more people, both physically and virtually. We hope guests will be rejuvenated by the meaningful interactions with our animal family," she said. Lin was most recently appointed CMO in May this year.

Related Articles:

Wildlife Reserves Singapore on the hunt for a PR agency

Wildlife Reserves Singapore names new CMO